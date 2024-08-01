6 Bangladeshi women arrested at Agartala airport

AGARTALA, July 31: Six Bangladeshi women were arrested at the Agartala airport in Tripura for allegedly entering India without valid documents, police said on Wednesday.

They were arrested on Tuesday evening on the basis of a tip-off from security agencies, said Abhijit Mondal, the officer-in-charge of the Airport police station.

These women entered India illegally by crossing the international border and reached the airport with plans to travel to other parts of the country, he said.

“They said they had no flight tickets to travel,” he added.

They are being interrogated, the officer said. (PTI)