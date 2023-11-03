Tripura: Six Bangladeshis arrested for illegally entering India

AGARTALA, Nov 2: Six Bangladesh nationals were arrested at
the MBB Airport here for allegedly illegally entering India,
police said on Wednesday.
They were identified as Md Neel Islam (22), Ratan Rabidas
(21), Md Joni Mia (18), Sifat Mia (20), Mehedi Jasan (20) and
Swapan Mia (26), hailing from different parts of the
neighbouring country.
The six persons were found roaming at the airport on
Tuesday night, and they failed to provide valid documents
when asked by the on-duty law enforcers to do so, Abhijit
Mandal, officer-in-charge of Airport police station, said.
“The Bangladesh nationals were arrested for illegally entering
Indian soil. Preliminary investigation found out that they
were planning to go to Kolkata. Further probe is underway to
ascertain who assisted them in crossing the international
border,” Mandal added. (PTI)
