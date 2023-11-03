Tripura: Six Bangladeshis arrested for illegally entering India

AGARTALA, Nov 2: Six Bangladesh nationals were arrested at

the MBB Airport here for allegedly illegally entering India,

police said on Wednesday.

They were identified as Md Neel Islam (22), Ratan Rabidas

(21), Md Joni Mia (18), Sifat Mia (20), Mehedi Jasan (20) and

Swapan Mia (26), hailing from different parts of the

neighbouring country.

The six persons were found roaming at the airport on

Tuesday night, and they failed to provide valid documents

when asked by the on-duty law enforcers to do so, Abhijit

Mandal, officer-in-charge of Airport police station, said.

“The Bangladesh nationals were arrested for illegally entering

Indian soil. Preliminary investigation found out that they

were planning to go to Kolkata. Further probe is underway to

ascertain who assisted them in crossing the international

border,” Mandal added. (PTI)