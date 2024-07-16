30 C
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
6 leaders join Congress in Nagaland

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 15: In yet another boost to the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) after the recent victory in the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland, former IGP Richard Yimto and his wife Shojila Yimto, former chairperson of the state BJP intellectual committee and former additional development commissioner Dr Temsuwati, NPF working committee member Dr Roland Lotha, NPF central youth wing vice president Yanger Jamir and BJYM leader Moses R Ovung joined the Congress party.

While Yimto and his wife joined the party on Sunday, Temsuwati, Lotha, Jamir and Ovung joined on July 12 in the presence of Lok Sabha MP from Nagaland S Supongmeren Jamir and AICC secretary in-charge of Nagaland Ranajit Mukherjee in Kohima.

MP Jamir and AICC secretary Mukherjee, along with senior NPCC officials, thanked the new entrants and accorded them a warm welcome into the party fold while highlighting the age-old secular and inclusive ideals of the Indian National Congress.

“We warmly welcome them into the Congress family fold and wish them all well in their endeavours,” the NPCC communications department said in a release on Sunday.

