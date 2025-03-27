7th Act east Business Show inaugurated in Shillong

SHILLONG, March 26: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, recently inaugurated the 7th Act East Business Show at State Convention Centre, Shillong. The three-day business show organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Government of Meghalaya aims at strengthening ties with BBIN and ASEAN nations.

It can be noted here that 14 nations are participating in the 7th Act East Business Show

- Advertisement -

Speaking during the inaugural session, Conrad K Sangma, welcoming delegates from Australia, Bhutan, Germany, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and UAE, said that Meghalaya is eager to strengthen ties with BBIN and ASEAN nations and added that the state’s proximity to Dubai, BBIN and ASEAN nations can make Meghalaya a natural hub for trade, commerce and connectivity .

He further said that the partnerships, understanding and the bonding that is developed at such events are important takeaways too for all and not just a platform for a gathering of industrialists , leaders, policy makers and entrepreneurs.

The Chief Minister also added that there is a very strong political will that is pushing the agenda of taking the North Eastern region forward and said, “This strong will and desire of developing and pushing forward the North eastern region of the country comes all the way from the Prime Minister, to the Chief Ministers of the North Eastern states and also at the level of bureaucrats, officials and administration.”

He further added that Meghalaya has seen a growth rate above the national level in the last few years due to the processes, initiatives and policies that were taken to make the growth a possibility. “The institutional setups that have been created, the involvement of the community at multiple levels, the different activities for our young entrepreneurs are testaments to the intention and the goal of the government,” he added.

- Advertisement -

“Our government has been working tirelessly to develop policies that foster economic expansion, attract investments and create new opportunities for business,” he said and added that the state is working towards becoming a mer driver in regional economic cooperation.

The Chief Minister also reiterated that while growth is important the growth must come with sustainability. “Sustainability can come only if we work closely with environment, culture, tradition and the community and as a government we have believed that while growth is important, respecting these different aspects of environment, culture, tradition and community is very crucial as we move forward,” he stated.

He further said that there cannot be one Act East Policy for the entire North East region. “Every zone and every state in the North East is unique so therefore specific targets and strategies for every zone or state should be created,” he also stated.

He further said that the state is committed to strengthening global partnerships and looks forward to collaboration especially in healthcare training, IT, Tourism, agri-business etc while encouraging investments in sectors like agriculture, textiles, health and renewable energy.

- Advertisement -

Among others who spoke at the inaugural session were Deputy Chief Minister and Minister, Commerce & Industries, Meghalaya, Sniawbhalang Dhar, Ambassador of Germany to India, Dr Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of Philippines to India, Josel F Ignacio, High Commissioner of Malaysia to India, Dato Muzafar Shah Mustafa, Minister and deputy Chief of Mission of Thailand to India, Thirapath Mongkolnavin, Consul General of Bhutan to Guwahati, India, Jigme Thinlye Namgyal, Deputy Consul General, Consulate of Australia, Kevin Goh, Chief Secretary, Meghalaya, Donald Philips Wahlang, Counsellor-Economic Affairs, Embassy of Indonesia, Erry Herjuno, Chairman, ASEAN India economic Council, Malaysia, Dato Ramesh Kodammal, Dr Vijay Kumar D, Commissioner and Secretary, Planning, IP&SD & CEO MIPA, Meghalaya, MD & CEO of Invest India, Nivruti Rai and Chairman-NER, ICC and Honorary Consul of Indonesia to Kolkata, India, Mahesh Kumar Saharia.

Later, the Chief Minister and other dignitaries also inaugurated the exhibition set up at the premises. The three days business show will include round table meetings, B2B and B2G meetings, discussions on empowering growth through innovation and technology in Meghalaya and agriculture, livestock, food processing and manufacturing, travel, tourism and hospitality in North East India.