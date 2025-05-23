Meghalaya launches German Language Training Programme for overseas nursing placements

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 22: In a significant step towards enhancing global employment opportunities for youth, the Meghalaya government has launched a German Language Training Programme for overseas placement, according to an official statement.

The initiative, launched by the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) in collaboration with Indie Talent and 2Coms Group, was formally inaugurated at the Shillong Technology Park, Umsawli.

The programme is aimed at equipping young nursing professionals from the state with German language skills and cultural awareness to enable them to take up jobs in Germany’s healthcare sector, which is currently facing a shortage of skilled workers.

Addressing the event, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma underscored the importance of such initiatives in paving the way for international careers.

“Our young population is the greatest asset we have. It is crucial to channel their energy in the right direction,” he said.

Terming the programme as “super important” not only for the state but for the country, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to connect Meghalaya’s talent with the global market due to the growing demand for skilled professionals abroad.

He extended his gratitude to the German Embassy, Government of India, MSSDS, and all partnering organisations for their role in bringing the initiative to life.

He urged the selected candidates to embrace the opportunity and not be discouraged by challenges, adding, “This is a great achievement. Opportunities like these can truly transform lives. The government will continue to support such efforts.”

The six-month training programme is designed to provide comprehensive language instruction up to the B2 proficiency level, which is required for working as a recognised nurse in Germany.

In addition to language skills, the training also focuses on developing cultural competencies to ease the transition and integration into German society.

The curriculum includes intercultural communication, workplace etiquette, and an introduction to Germany’s healthcare system.

A total of 30 nursing candidates from Meghalaya have been selected to undergo the programme.

Upon successful completion, they are expected to be placed in healthcare facilities across Germany.

Andrea Jeske, Deputy Consul General of Germany in Kolkata, highlighted the larger context of the initiative.

She pointed out that Germany faces a projected shortfall of seven million skilled workers by 2035 due to its ageing population and declining birth rates.

“This initiative marks the beginning of life-changing journeys for these nurses. They have been chosen for their dedication and potential, and will now receive advanced training to become part of Germany’s healthcare workforce,” she said.

Jeske praised India—and Meghalaya in particular—as a valued partner, stating that the programme is a testament to shared ambitions in education, global skill exchange, and employment.

“Germany welcomes you. We admire your compassion, skills, and cultural insight, and we wish you every success on this transformative journey,” she told the participants.

Jan Ebben, Country Director General, People2Help, Germany, lauded India’s demographic dividend and the aspirations of its young population.

He described the selected nursing candidates as not only materially motivated but also deeply service-oriented.

“We will work alongside them—whether in language training or visa processes—making this an experience of a lifetime,” he said.

He encouraged the candidates to use the opportunity to build a better life and support their families and communities back home.

Holger Lange, Founder and CEO of People2Help, echoed these sentiments.

He emphasised that the goal of the initiative is not only to provide professional and linguistic training but also to ensure that the candidates feel safe, supported, and welcomed in their new environment.

“Language is the key to success. It gives you the power to express yourselves, integrate into your workplaces, and build confidence and independence,” he stated.

Lange expressed pride in launching the Shillong centre for training future nursing professionals and reiterated his team’s commitment to supporting the candidates every step of the way.

“Thank you for placing your trust in us,” he added, while acknowledging the efforts of his colleagues.

The launch of the German Language Training Programme follows the earlier success of overseas placements facilitated by MSSDS under the ‘Skills Meghalaya’ scheme.

A total of 45 nurses from Meghalaya have already embarked on placements in Japan and Singapore, including 27 nurses who were sent to Japan in 2024 after completing a Japanese language training programme.

According to MSSDS, these initiatives demonstrate the importance of language training in enabling young people from Meghalaya to access employment opportunities outside the state and country.

The focus remains on building capacities through skill-based education and international partnerships.

The launch event was attended by several dignitaries including Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma; Jagdish Chelani, IAS, Executive Director, MSSDS; Challienkhum Songate, IRS, Principal Secretary, Labour Department; Andrea Jeske, Deputy Consul General, German Consulate, Kolkata; Jan Ebben, Country Director General, People2Help, Germany; Holger Lange, Founder & CEO, People2Help; and Payal Bhattacharya, Business Head, Indie Talent, 2Coms Group, among others.

Representatives from the collaborating organisations, officials of MSSDS, and the selected nursing candidates were also present at the event.