A hilly Arunachal village where littering invites steep penalty

ITANAGAR, Aug 23: Roads and other public places littered with

garbage are often found in various urban and rural areas across

the country, but a non-descript village atop a hill in Arunachal

Pradesh is spick and span always, thanks to the efforts of the

residents who are fined if caught throwing wastes outside their

homes.

For a first-timer to Kugi Pomte, situated about 12 kilometres

from West Siang district headquarters Aalo, it looks like a

typical Garo community village. However, it stands apart from

others as villagers ensure that no garbage is left unattended for

more than a day.

The villagers developed the habit of keeping their village clean

since the ‘80s, much before the launching of the central

government’s sanitation programmes – the Nirmal Bharat

Abhiyan in 1999 or the Swachh Bharat Mission in 2014.

“The outbreak of malaria and other diseases in the ‘80s was the

main cause that prompted us to adopt cleanliness and

sanitation in the village. We sensitised the villagers about

keeping our surroundings clean and maintaining personal

hygiene to keep diseases at bay.

“Initially, it was tough, but people have realised the benefits of

cleanliness, and it has helped in maintaining the tempo,” Village

secretary Jomgam Ete said.

None will find polythene bags, plastic bottles, dead animals and

littered trash in the village.

All non-biodegradable items are dumped at a designated place

outside the village from where a government agency collects

them and takes them somewhere else. Dead animals and

poultry birds are buried at a particular site.

“There are some rules and regulations which have to be

followed by all. Breaching the rules invites a penalty to the tune

of Rs 500. Besides, those who violate the rule will have to lift

the garbage immediately,” the village secretary said.

Open defecation will also invite a heavy penalty. All fine

amounts go to the Village Council.

With nearly 30 households and a population of over 183 adult

members, the village achieved 100 per cent sanitation by

constructing individual household toilets in November 2003,

Ete said.

The village received a trophy from the West Siang district

administration for its sanitation drive in 2004. It was also

conferred with the Nirmal Gram Puraskar by the then state

Governor, Gen (Retd) J J Singh five years later.

The villagers conduct cleanliness drives twice a year –

sometime in August and October 2. The date in August is

decided by the villagers according to their convenience.

“Every year, we discuss ways to improve sanitation and

hygiene,” Dege Ete, a villager said.

Interestingly, smoking is strictly prohibited during major public

gatherings or ceremonies in the village. Serving of Indian Made

Foreign Liquor (IMFL) is prohibited on any occasion, though

locally-made alcoholic beverages are allowed.

“We indulge in these things when we are away, but once we

are in the village, we have to accept them. Rules are rules,”

smiled villager Kirnya Ete. (PTI)