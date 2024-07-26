28 C
Friday, July 26, 2024
Abandoned house torched by miscreants in Manipur’s Jiribam

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
IMPHAL, July 25: Unidentified miscreants torched a kutcha house in Manipur’s Jiribam district, police said on Thursday.

The house located in the Borobekra area of the district was abandoned by its owner after violence broke out in the district, they said.

The miscreants ransacked the kutcha house before setting it on fire on Wednesday night, the police said.

Meanwhile, local people on Thursday immediate operations by both central and state forces to apprehend the perpetrators as well as “flush out militants from the area.” (PTI)

