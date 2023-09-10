ABVP collaborates with MSME for a seminar in Shillong

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Sept 9: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi
Parishad, Meghalaya in collaboration with Ministry of
micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME), Shillong
organised one day seminar at K L Bajoria College
recently.
The aim for organising the seminar is to enlighten the
students about the startups which can help to nurture
innovation and entrepreneurship in the state. Speaking
on the occasion, assistant director of MSME, Shillong
Readingstar Nongbri said how vital is MSME for the
economic growth and the development of a state and of
the country. He mentioned that MSME provides
employment opportunities, contribute to manufacturing
and export, and support innovation and
entrepreneurship.
He highlighted some of the schemes launched under
MSME and also shared success stories of some of the
startups taken over by the entrepreneurs. More than 200
students of KL Bajoria College from all the department of
5th semester batches attended the seminar.