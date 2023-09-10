ABVP collaborates with MSME for a seminar in Shillong

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 9: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi

Parishad, Meghalaya in collaboration with Ministry of

micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME), Shillong

organised one day seminar at K L Bajoria College

recently.

The aim for organising the seminar is to enlighten the

students about the startups which can help to nurture

innovation and entrepreneurship in the state. Speaking

on the occasion, assistant director of MSME, Shillong

Readingstar Nongbri said how vital is MSME for the

economic growth and the development of a state and of

the country. He mentioned that MSME provides

employment opportunities, contribute to manufacturing

and export, and support innovation and

entrepreneurship.

He highlighted some of the schemes launched under

MSME and also shared success stories of some of the

startups taken over by the entrepreneurs. More than 200

students of KL Bajoria College from all the department of

5th semester batches attended the seminar.