Active PLA cadre nabbed in Manipur

IMPHAL, April 30 (NNN): An active cadre of Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) was arrested in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Saturday, a police source said on Sunday.

Ningombam Yaimongba Singh alias Pumba alias Engel (34) of Imphal East was nabbed by a combined team of special commando unit of the state police and 20 Assam Rifles from Kotha Lamkhai under Moreh police station of Tengnoupal yesterday, around 5 pm, the police source said.

- Advertisement -

The police source further said that the security force personnel on frisking and checking at Kotha Lamkhai detained one person walking on foot in a suspicious manner.

During spot verification, the security personnel came to know that he was an active member of the armed rebel group, RPF/PLA and came out from his unit camp based in Myanmar to watch the movement of security forces along the Indo-Myanmar border.

The nabbed cadre joined the rebel group in 2003 through one Naoba Singh from Jiribam said to be the director of minority affairs of the outfit.

The police source further alleged that he is currently working under the command of lieutenant colonel Amuchou, secretary of minority affairs of the outfit after obtaining basic military training at Sajik Tampak.

- Advertisement -

The police source then alleged that he took shelter at Myanmar legit camp of RPF/PLA and came out from the unit camp to watch the movement of the security forces at the border region including the road of the Kotha area.

He has been handed over to Moreh police station for further necessary legal actions, the police source added.