Manipur Police Nabs Man With 56.25 Kg Of WY Tablets, Another With 2.34 Kg Of Brown Sugar

IMPHAL, Feb 23(NNN): Two alleged drug smugglers were arrested with illegal drugs worth crores of rupees in two separate operations in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, police said on Thursday.

One of the alleged drug peddlers was arrested by a combined team of Manipur police and Assam Rifles with 56.255 kg of WY tablets worth over Rs 25.31 crore (international market value), the police said.

The arrested person has been identified as Lenzo Lenchinjang of Moreh Ward 2 under Moreh police station of Tengnoupal district.

A combined team of Moreh police and 5 Assam Rifles arrested the person along with the illegal drugs during an operation at Phaijang Veng under Moreh police station on Wednesday night, the police also said.

The combined team of security forces recovered 82 packets of different sizes containing WY tablets, weighing a total of 56.255 kg including the packaging materials.

The seized illegal drugs would be worth over Rs 25.31 crore (international market value), the police further said.

The police also recovered one Vivo brand mobile phone handset along with one Burmese SIM card (Ooredoo) and one airtel SIM card, a Nokia keypad mobile phone having an Airtel SIM card and one Aadhaar card in the name of the arrested person.

The arrested person and the recovered items were handed over to Moreh police station for further investigation, the police added.

Regarding the second incident, a team of Tengnoupal police station detected and seized 55 soap cases containing brown sugar, weighing 2.347 kg including the weight of the soap cases during a check to a Maruti Alto car on Wednesday.

Following the detection of the illegal drugs, the police detained the driver of the car identified as Thangkholun Haokip (23) of Tengnoupal district.

The Tengnoupal police lodged a case against him and initiated legal action against him, the police further said.