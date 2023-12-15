Advisers appointed to chief minister in Mizoram

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 14: In Mizoram, the Governor has appointed four MLAs as Advisers to the Chief Minister with the rank and status of Minister of State. The appointments, effective from the date of assuming charge, include Lalmunpaia Punte as Adviser to the Chief Minister (Political), TBC Lalvenchhunga as Adviser to the chief minister (Finance), H Ginzalala as Adviser to the Chief Minister (Technical), and Dr Lorrain Lalpekliana Chinzah as Adviser to the Chief Minister (Health & Family Welfare & Agriculture).

The appointments aim to contribute to the policy direction and development of Mizoram under the new ministry. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati addressed the first session of the Ninth Mizoram Legislative Assembly on December 13, emphasizing the government’s focus on change, growth, and development for the state. He commended the Mizoram citizens for their significant participation in the recent general election, emphasizing the growing and intense interest in the electoral process with a high voter turnout rate of 80.43%.