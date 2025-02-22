Agartala’s Haora Riverfront development nears completion: Official

HT Correspondent

Agartala, Feb 21: The Haora Riverfront Development Project, undertaken by Agartala Smart City Limited at a cost of Rs 100 crore, has been nearing completion, according to an official from state government.

The project, aimed at revitalizing a 16.94-acre stretch along the Haora River, focused on creating green spaces, pedestrian walkways, and dedicated cycling lanes. Additionally, measures have been implemented to enhance water quality through in-situ wastewater treatment and fortify embankments to mitigate the risk of flooding.

Speaking about the progress, the official stated, “Approximately 1.5 years ago, the Haora Riverfront Development Project was initiated as part of the larger Agartala Smart City initiative. We have developed a 2 km stretch with properly constructed embankments on both sides, integrating modern infrastructure while prioritizing environmental sustainability.”

The official highlighted key elements incorporated into the project, including bridges, a crematorium, and the Dashami Ghat. He also reassured the public about the embankment’s durability, explaining that a geotextile membrane and stone gapping had been used to reinforce it against potential flooding.

“In the past, people used to dump waste into the river. Now, we are systematically cleaning it and transforming the area into an engaging public space with sports facilities, food stalls, parks, and playgrounds. We have also enhanced Dashami Ghat by installing lights to improve visitors’ experience. Furthermore, work on a sewage treatment plant is set to begin soon to maintain the river’s cleanliness,” he added.

With the project nearing completion, Agartala has been poised to witness a significant transformation along the Haora River, making it a more accessible and sustainable urban space.