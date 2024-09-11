27 C
Akon, Korn set to put Shillong ablaze

Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival

SHILLONG, Sept 10: R&B singer Akon will headline the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival which will be held in November, officials said on Tuesday. Among the other who would perform are R&B group Boney M, multi-platinum DJ R3HAB, and American nu-metal band KORN, they said.

Akon would perform on November 16 as part of his ‘Superfan Tour’, which includes one show per country in Asia in November and December with additional stops in as many as eight countries, they added.

The Cherry Blossom Festival, which is backed by the Meghalaya government, will be held on November 15 and 16. With impressive lineups, it draws thousands of music enthusiasts from across the country every year.

Akon, the grammy-nominated artist, has previously labelled India as his second home as he was amused by the culture, heritage, and rich history the country boasts.

Akon has also contributed to the Bollywood industry, having previously worked alongside the “King” himself in the 2011 sci-fi blockbuster Ra.one.

Meanwhile, the fans of metal and the related genres won’t be left out too, as grammy-winning nu-metal band Korn is also set to raise all hell in Shillong this November.

Last year, the festival featured Ne-Yo and Ronan Keating. Boney M’s performance at the festival is part of its farewell tour, officials said.

Tickets for the festival were available online with prices starting at Rs 3,299. (PTI)

