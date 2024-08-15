26 C
Japan partners with Meghalaya Govt for ‘Cherry Blossom Festival’

The Cherry Blossom festival is scheduled to take place on November 15-16 at Madan Kurkalang in Ri-Bhoi.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 15: Japan has collaborated with the Meghalaya Government to host the highly anticipated ‘Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival’ this year, a press release said on Wednesday.

This announcement was made by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma during a meeting with local tourism stakeholders held on August 14.

The meeting also marked the unveiling of the autumn tourism calendar, which includes a variety of activities.

The Cherry Blossom festival is scheduled to take place on November 15-16 at Madan Kurkalang in Ri-Bhoi.

“Japan will serve as the partner country for the Cherry Blossom Festival, featuring a dedicated stall at the festival site that will highlight its rich culture and heritage,” stated CM Sangma.

The collaboration was inspired by the striking similarities between the cherry blossoms of Meghalaya and Japan, a suggestion made by the Japanese Ambassador during his visit to the state last year, which paved the way for this partnership.

Additionally, the Chief Minister revealed that the State Government has decided to appoint local individuals as ‘Tourist Assistants’ in a phased approach. These semi-uniformed guides will provide security, information, and guidance to visitors.

The Chief Minister further emphasized that the objective will ensure that tourists feel secure and receive accurate information.

