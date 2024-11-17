Skywalk project to be launched in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills

SHILLONG, Nov 16: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma announced that a ‘skywalk project’ would be launched at Mawkdok in East Khasi Hills district.

Mawkdok is a popular viewpoint and a must-stop destination for tourists visiting Sohra tourism circuit. At Mawkdok, one can witness the spectacular view of valley formed by lush green hills on either side.

The skywalk project is a flagship initiative of the government to further boost tourism in the region.

“Tourism is a very important part of our overall strategy for the region. We are hopeful that the DoNER Ministry would continue to support the region to promote tourism”, the chief minister said on Friday evening at the Cherry Blossom festival.

Stating that the government aims to promote Meghalaya to the world, the chief minister said that the partnership with Japan is very special and would take the festival to a new level. He remarked that partnership with Japan will enable the world to learn about Meghalaya, its culture and its close affinities with other Asian nations.

The chief minister thanked Japan for putting up the ‘Japan Arena’ at the Cherry Blossom festival venue that showcased the cultural diversity, food, music and sports.

Declaring the Japan Arena open, DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “It is great to be here in Meghalaya and witness the energy and vibrancy of the people of Northeast. I am glad to see that Cherry Blossom Festival is taking on a new manifold proportion. Thank Japan for their close relationship with India”.

Scindia also lauded chief minister for his leadership in promoting festival like Cherry Blossom. “I have not seen this level of energy in any concerts in India. Hats off to Conrad and the people of Meghalaya,” Scindia added.

He said that Meghalaya should not just be the capital of music in India, but for Asia.

International fame and R&B icon Akon and legendary Boney M performed at the festival on Friday at Bhoirymbong in Ribhoi district and enthralled the audience with a scintillating performance.

Hundreds of people protested in different parts of Imphal valley on Saturday after three bodies suspected to be of six persons missing were found from Jiribam district.

The protesters mostly women blocked the main roads in Kwakeithel area in Imphal West district, Sagolband Tera in Imphal West district by burning tyres to prevent vehicular movement, police said.

At Khwairamband market, the main market of Manipur, women vendors staged a protest rally against the killing even as huge security forces were deployed in Imphal, the police said.

As news of the recovery of three bodies spread, business establishments and markets closed down.

Locals also came out on the streets at Ningthoukhong in Bishnupur district and Lamlong in Imphal East district to stage protests against the killing. (PTI)