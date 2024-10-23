24 C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
AMSSASTA calls off indefinite sit-in-demonstration

SHILLONG, Oct 22: The All-Meghalaya SSA School Teachers Association (AMSSASTA) recently called off their 21 days indefinite sit-in-demonstration after the state government has assured to enhance the salary of SSA teachers in the state.

The announcement was made by the president of the AMSSASTA Peter Thyrniang after a meeting with cabinet minister Ampareen Lyngdoh and officials of the education department at the main secretariat here.

“We have decided to suspend our agitation after the state government has agreed to our demand for salary enhancement, She (Ampareen) has assured that the government will take a call within a few months,” Thyrniang told reporters.

“However, due to the model code of conduct (MCC), the government will not be able to announce as to how much (enhancement will be given) and when it will be made effective,” he said.

Thyrniang said, “The association is sticking with its demand for 100 per cent salary enhancement given the fact that the last enhancement was given eight years ago, which was in 2016.”

He said that the lower primary school teachers are presently getting only Rs 19,994 and upper primary school teachers at Rs 2,493.

Further, the president of the association has also decided to cancel the proposed rally to be held on October 23, in view of the new development. (NNN)

