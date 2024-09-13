School teacher’s association in Meghalaya sends ultimatum to CM

SHILLONG, Sept 12: The All Meghalaya SSA School Teachers’ Association (AMSSASTA) and the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association (AGHSSASTA) today served an ultimatum to the Meghalaya state government to consider enhancing the salary of SSA teachers in Meghalaya by September 30, failing which they would be compelled to launch an indefinite state-wide protest.

In a letter to chief minister Conrad K Sangma, AMSSASTA president Peter Thyrniang and AGHSSASTA president Labingstone G Momin said, “Till date, we have not got any response from the government in this crucial matter and it’s been eight long years since the government enhanced the salary of the SSA teachers. Being aware of the present price rise scenario, we strongly demand that our salary be once again enhanced at the earliest with not less than a 100 per cent hike and based on the revised pay structure of the state government.”

“Therefore, as per the resolution taken by the CEC meeting of AMSSASTA and AGHSSASTA on September 7, at Mt Hermon Higher Secondary School Nongstoin, we demand that the government should immediately enhance the salary of SSA teachers in Meghalaya by September 30,” they said.

The two organizations further warned that if the demand is not met by September 30, they will launch a state-wide indefinite demonstration at the state capital. (NNN)