ANSAM announces economic blockade from today

SENAPATI, Nov 2: The All Naga Students’ Association,

Manipur (ANSAM) has announced an economic blockade

from November 3 evening onwards in “Naga areas in

Manipur”. The economic blockade will continue until the

‘memorandum of agreement (MoA) signed between

Government of Manipur and the ANSAM is implemented,

asserted the Naga student body.

The ANSAM had launched “picketing of government offices”

in the hill districts of Manipur under its jurisdiction from

October 24 as the first step of agitation demanding

immediate lifting of the order of internet shutdown or

restore internet connectivity “in the peace area of the state”,

and also to declare the result of the interview held in the

month of September, 2021, for the appointment of 190 posts

of assistant professors (145 + 45 ST Special Drive) for

government colleges of Manipur at the earliest. The Naga

student body suspended its agitation of picketing

government offices from October 27 following the

agreement with the state government of Manipur during a

meeting on October 26.

The October 26 ‘memorandum of agreement’ was made with

an assurance of the government to “restore internet

connectivity in the state within five days (in three working

days) subject to assessment of law and order condition”, and

also to “declare the result of 190 (145+45 ST special drive)

posts of assistant professors to be engaged on contract for

one academic session on or before November 2, 2023”. The

‘memorandum of agreement’ also said that the Naga student

body would resume its agitation in the event of the failure to

implement the above agreement.

In a statement made available to Newmai News Network on

Wednesday, the ANSAM said it was “irked by the further

extension of blanket Internet ban in the state vide

Government Order No. H 3607/4/2022-HD-HD(Pt) dated 31st

October 2023 which negates the Agreed point No.1 of the

‘memorandum of agreement’ (MoA) that has breached the

mutual trust amongst the parties”. As such, the Naga student

body said it will launch an economic blockade in all the “Naga

areas in Manipur” from 6 pm of November 3, 2023, until the

‘memorandum of agreement’ (MoA) signed between

Government of Manipur and the ANSAM is implemented.

During the 2nd legislative assembly of All Naga Students’

- Advertisement -

Association, Manipur (ANSAM) for the tenure 2022- 2024

held on October 31, 2023, at Tamei headquarter,

Tamenglong district, the constituent units and sub-ordinate

bodies of the ANSAM had unanimously resolved to resume

suspended agitation from November 3, 2023, and intensify

the agitation in the event of failing to materialize the

‘memorandum of agreement’ (MoA) signed between

Government of Manipur and the ANSAM on October 26,

2023, wherein the Government of Manipur had assured to

restore internet connectivity in the state within 5 (five) days

(in three working days) subject to assessment of law and

order condition, and to declare the result of 190 (145+45 ST

Special Drive) posts of assistant professors to be engaged on

contract basis for one academic session on or before

November 2, 2023”.

“While taking serious note of the shortage of teachers in

government colleges, the Government of Manipur should

implement the agreed point No.2 of the MoA that is to

declare the result of 190 (145+45 ST Special Drive) posts of

assistant professors on or before November 2, 2023 as

assured by the Chief Minister of Manipur,” the ANSAM

statement said.

Therefore, the ANSAM requested all its constituent units and

subordinate bodies to strictly enforce the proposed

economic blockade in their respective jurisdictions to

withstand and fight for the rights and for implementation of

the agreed points in ‘memorandum of agreement’ in letter

and spirit.

The ANSAM further appealed to the government officials and

public for utmost co-operation and understanding during the

course of the agitation. (NNN)