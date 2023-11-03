ANSAM announces economic blockade from today

SENAPATI, Nov 2: The All Naga Students’ Association,
Manipur (ANSAM) has announced an economic blockade
from November 3 evening onwards in “Naga areas in
Manipur”. The economic blockade will continue until the
‘memorandum of agreement (MoA) signed between
Government of Manipur and the ANSAM is implemented,
asserted the Naga student body.
The ANSAM had launched “picketing of government offices”
in the hill districts of Manipur under its jurisdiction from
October 24 as the first step of agitation demanding
immediate lifting of the order of internet shutdown or
restore internet connectivity “in the peace area of the state”,
and also to declare the result of the interview held in the
month of September, 2021, for the appointment of 190 posts
of assistant professors (145 + 45 ST Special Drive) for
government colleges of Manipur at the earliest. The Naga
student body suspended its agitation of picketing
government offices from October 27 following the
agreement with the state government of Manipur during a
meeting on October 26.
The October 26 ‘memorandum of agreement’ was made with
an assurance of the government to “restore internet
connectivity in the state within five days (in three working
days) subject to assessment of law and order condition”, and
also to “declare the result of 190 (145+45 ST special drive)
posts of assistant professors to be engaged on contract for
one academic session on or before November 2, 2023”. The
‘memorandum of agreement’ also said that the Naga student
body would resume its agitation in the event of the failure to
implement the above agreement.
In a statement made available to Newmai News Network on
Wednesday, the ANSAM said it was “irked by the further
extension of blanket Internet ban in the state vide
Government Order No. H 3607/4/2022-HD-HD(Pt) dated 31st
October 2023 which negates the Agreed point No.1 of the
‘memorandum of agreement’ (MoA) that has breached the
mutual trust amongst the parties”. As such, the Naga student
body said it will launch an economic blockade in all the “Naga
areas in Manipur” from 6 pm of November 3, 2023, until the
‘memorandum of agreement’ (MoA) signed between
Government of Manipur and the ANSAM is implemented.
During the 2nd legislative assembly of All Naga Students’
Association, Manipur (ANSAM) for the tenure 2022- 2024
held on October 31, 2023, at Tamei headquarter,
Tamenglong district, the constituent units and sub-ordinate
bodies of the ANSAM had unanimously resolved to resume
suspended agitation from November 3, 2023, and intensify
the agitation in the event of failing to materialize the
‘memorandum of agreement’ (MoA) signed between
Government of Manipur and the ANSAM on October 26,
2023, wherein the Government of Manipur had assured to
restore internet connectivity in the state within 5 (five) days
(in three working days) subject to assessment of law and
order condition, and to declare the result of 190 (145+45 ST
Special Drive) posts of assistant professors to be engaged on
contract basis for one academic session on or before
November 2, 2023”.
“While taking serious note of the shortage of teachers in
government colleges, the Government of Manipur should
implement the agreed point No.2 of the MoA that is to
declare the result of 190 (145+45 ST Special Drive) posts of
assistant professors on or before November 2, 2023 as
assured by the Chief Minister of Manipur,” the ANSAM
statement said.
Therefore, the ANSAM requested all its constituent units and
subordinate bodies to strictly enforce the proposed
economic blockade in their respective jurisdictions to
withstand and fight for the rights and for implementation of
the agreed points in ‘memorandum of agreement’ in letter
and spirit.
The ANSAM further appealed to the government officials and
public for utmost co-operation and understanding during the
course of the agitation. (NNN)