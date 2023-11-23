ANSAM reminds govt to fulfill its demands before Nov 27

SENAPATI, Nov 22: The All Naga Students’ Association,

Manipur (ANSAM) has set November 27, 2023, as

dateline for the state government to implement its

assurance regarding the demands of the Naga student

body.

In a statement issued to Newmai News Network, the

ANSAM said that it “takes due cognizance” of the

grievances of the voice of the people in the “peace

areas” of Manipur not affected by the ongoing violence

and “voice of the voiceless democratic citizens” through

print media relentlessly urging the government

concerned to restore internet connectivity in all “peace

areas” of the state especially the “Naga areas” which are

not affected by the violence. The Naga student body has

also been demanding for declaration of the long pending

result of the already 190 assistant professor posts.

“Taking reference of the Memorandum of Agreement

(MoA) pertaining to the subject matter on

October 26, 2023, between the ANSAM and the

Government of Manipur and the assurance committed

by the convener of the Naga Legislators’ Forum, minister

Awangbou Newmai and a representative of the state

government, the office of the ANSAM strongly questions

the failure on the part of the government of not fulfilling

their promise by not declaring the result for the assistant

professors recruitment and partial internet restoration

(only in district headquarters) of Senapati, Tamenlong,

Chandel and Ukhrul districts of Manipur”, the Naga

student body fumed.

According to the ANSAM, the interview process for 190

(145+45 – Special ST Drive) posts of assistant professors

was completed in the month of November 2021 which is

clearly mentioned in the Urgent Letter by the director of

Higher Education vide letter no. 3/3116/2018UHE (Vol

VII) dated November 25, 2021. “It categorically clarifies

that approval for result declaration was sought from the

department of personnel. However, it has been more

than 2 years since then and the result for the same is

being kept on a complete halt thereby depriving the

appeared candidates of their fundamental rights and

defeating their strong and vibrant aspirations,” the Naga

student body pointed out.

- Advertisement -

It is also pertinent to mention that the economic

blockade launched by the Naga student body in

retaliation to the “state government’s deliberate

defiance of agreements” signed on October 26, 2023,

was amicably suspended for the time being following an

assurance given to the ANSAM and its units by minister

Awangbou Newmai, as the convener of Naga Legislators’

Forum and representative of the state government, in an

urgent meeting held between the ANSAM, its executive

council, its units, and the representative of the Naga

Legislators’ Forum held at the ANSAM Secretariat in

Senapati on November 9, 2023. “Now, the assured

deadline of 4 to 5 days from the day of the urgent

meeting for declaring the said result and restoration of

internet connectivity in all the “peace areas of the

Nagas” not affected by the ongoing violence has lapsed

and the government and the department concerned are

remaining mum on it particularly to the demand for

declaration of result for recruitment of assistant

professors 190(145+45 ST Special Drive) posts”, the Naga

student body added.

The ANSAM then said it “considers the inactiveness” of

the government in declaring the result of the assistant

professors recruitment a complete mockery on their part

as far as the betterment of the Higher Education sector

in the state is concerned and failure of restoration of

internet connectivity in all the “peace areas” not

affected by violence as assured in the meeting is a

“blatant lie” to the association. The Naga student body

also “considers such lackadaisical attitude of the current

government an absolute negation to the hallmark of

Welfarism”. The ANSAM further said the assurance

committed by the sole state representative to the

ANSAM and its units is a “blatant lie” and total disregard

and betrayal with the “only apex Naga students body”

and its units in Manipur. The ANSAM then said that, in

exercise with the support and endorsement to the

befiitting resolutions adopted in the meeting pertaining

to the legitimate demands of the ANSAM following the

assurance committed by the state government, the

association has decided to launch agitations of all kinds

failing to fulfill the demands and resume any mode of

agitations from November 27, 2023, and the State

Government “shall be responsible for any unwanted

incidents during the course of the agitation”. (NNN)