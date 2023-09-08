ANSAM expresses concern over continuous internet ban in Manipur

IMPHAL, Sept 7: The All Naga Students’ Association,

Manipur (ANSAM) has expressed its concern over the

continuous ban of internet services in Manipur.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the ANSAM said the

order of the state government suspending the internet

services was promulgated on May 3, 2023, due to the

ongoing ethnic violence between Kuki-Zo community

and Meitei community to curb the spread of rumours,

videos, photos and social media comments which may

further escalate the prevailing situation and deteriorate

the law and order situation in the state.

It has been more than 120 days since the internet was

shut down in the state partially lifting the order for

specific users in the state, it stated. Lifting the order only

for few broadband users and government offices for

administrative purposes with exorbitant rate does not

provide a solution to the necessities in times of urgency

and cannot be a justification to its proportionality of the

ongoing violence and prevailing situation, the Naga

student body also said.

According to the ANSAM, the delayed response and lack

of sincere intervention from the central government to

the prevailing situation in the state raises concerns about

its propriety and effectiveness of the internet shutdown

whether it is being used as a tool to suppress

information and control the narrative surrounding the

events happening in Manipur.

The Naga student body then said, “Considering the

adverse impacts due to the prolonged internet shutdown

on economic status in the state, disruption of

communication while accessing emergency services,

educational limitations and research hindering access to

online educational resources, impediment to heath care

services which plays a crucial role in healthy delivery

accessing medical information for the medical students,

the All Naga Students Association, Manipur(ANSAM)

raises our deep concern in the interests of the students

and Nagas who have been maintaining neutrality at this

crucial juncture after serious observation to the ongoing

situation in the state”.

It further said internet is not merely a communication

system but it is a chosen platform for research and

information among many others. Consequently, internet

shutdown in the state has serious implication for the

entire population which includes the peace loving Nagas

who have no role in causing apprehended danger or

nuisance in the ongoing violence, the ANSAM added.

“This, to some extent, causes widespread censorship and

violation of citizen fundamental rights given in the Indian

constitution,” the Naga student body further added.

The ANSAM then said that the student body, “with a

serious concern” to the ongoing situation in the state,

appealed to the state government to lift the order of

internet shutdown and restore internet connectivity in

the state by white-listing the accessible websites and

allowing specific and verified social media websites/apps

and at specific geographical locations.

The ANSAM then “strongly” condemned the “cowardice

act” of two KRA cadres for assaulting Zuina Hotngambou,

a former chairman of Lenglong Naga village. He was

beaten severely by two KRA cadres for refusing to give Rs

300 while he was taking some bananas to Kangpokpi in a

pick-up truck along with his wife and son, the ANSAM

also said. “Such shameful act of KRA is a matter of

prestige for the organization and the question of its

integrity and ideology of their revolutionary movement,”

it added.

The ANSAM then said the Nagas have been maintaining

the position of neutrality in this ongoing “ethnic violence

while extending “our sincere” efforts to restore the

situation back to normalcy and “our position should not

be taken advantage by any other community as a

toothless lion”. It added, “We are observing the situation

with patience and we will not remain as mere spectators

if such unwanted and shameful act keeps on repeating to

the Nagas in the coming days,” it cautioned.

The ANSAM also said “with a serious concern to this

shameful and cowardice act of two KRA cadres towards

the innocent Naga citizen”, appealed to the concerned

leaders and authorities to take up befitting action against

the two KRA cadres and make sure that such acts are not

repeated. (NNN)