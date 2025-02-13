ANSAM opposes border fencing along Indo-Myanmar border

SENAPATI, Feb 12: The All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM), in its first new office bearers’ meeting for the tenure 2024-2026 held recently, has taken strong exception over the ongoing “imposed construction” of border fencing along the imaginary Indo-Mayanmar Border (IMB) “amidst Naga homeland, despite of repeated press releases and memoranda voicing against it from various Nagas mass based civil organizations”. The Naga student body then reiterated its stance to oppose rigidly against the “coercive move” of the Government of India, “come what may”.

In a statement, the ANSAM said, “This arbitrary action of the government has caused a series of problems, disrupting the traditional ties of people who are living straddled on both sides of the border since time immemorial”. The Naga student body added by saying that it was nothing less than dehumanizing in nature. Over and above the human crisis, it is also bound to have a severe impact on the pristine biodiversity and ecosystem, the statement further added.

The ANSAM said that it represents the voice of Naga students and youth in Manipur, and put on the record straight that permanent sealing of the border and scrapping of Free Movement Regime (FMR) is highly unacceptable and uncalled for, “as it will not solve any problem rather it has triggered unprecedented human crisis”.

Ironically, said the ANSAM, saying that constructing physical fencing along the said “imaginary border” by negating the historical and traditional boundaries would cause huge ramification and is quite an illogical move on the part of the Government of India. “If at all the government is serious on the issue of unfolding situation in the state and curbing the same, the government may invoke various mechanisms like the updating of the National Registration of Citizen (NRC), constitution of the Population Commission, strict implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), etc.”, it suggested. Moreover, the Government of India may sincerely engage on the table to resolve the “protracted Indo-Naga political issue” that would serve as a permanent solution to various problems and usher in peace in the northeastern states of India, the ANSAM stated.

The Naga student body then expressed its “firm support” and solidarity to the public rally slated to be held in Tengnoubal sub-division, Machi sub-division and Chandel district headquarters on February 12, 2025, organized by the Chandel Naga Peoples Organization (CNPO).

Once again, through this statement, the ANSAM “earnestly implores” the Government of India to review and reinstate the FMR and immediately stop the ongoing construction of border fencing in the “Naga homeland to avert the ignition of sparks and civil unrest in the region”. (NNN)