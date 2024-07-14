31 C
ANTA clarifies stance on excommunication

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, July 13: The Anal Naga Tangpi (ANTA), the apex body of the Anal Naga tribe, has clarified recently that, one person by the name of Ws. Molun was excommunicated by his own clan and the Anal tribe in 2008.

In a press statement issued recently, the ANTA said, “Taking cognizance of the recent post regarding one individual called Ws.Molun, who claims to be a Kuki, the Anal Naga Tangpi (ANTA), the apex body of the Anal Naga tribe, after an emergency meeting held on Friday, July 12, 2024, hereby makes a conclusive declaration that the said individual (Ws.Molun) was excommunicated by his own clan and the Anal  tribe in 2008. He allegedly fled to Moreh Block and took refuge there. Since then, he has been a fugitive”, the ANTA said.

The ANTA also said that it is not aware of any village called Motha in Moreh Block. “He is a self-styled chief, illegally occupying the land belonging to Thangbung Minou Anal Naga village. The Anal Naga Chief’s Association also does not recognise his chiefship nor the said village,” the ANTA added.

The Anal apex body then said the signature appended in the document is without the knowledge or endorsement of the Anal tribe. “The Anal Naga tribe is Naga, and will always remain so. This fact needs no further clarification.  Ws. Molun has acted in his individual capacity without any knowledge or consent of the tribe. He stands disowned by the Anal Naga tribe. He is solely responsible for his own actions,” the ANTA further added. (NNN)

