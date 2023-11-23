Arms, ammunitions recovered at Kakching area

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 22: A Japan made 6 round revolver and two 36

hand grenade were recovered during a search operation

conducted by a combined team of commando unit, kakching

and one team of Kakching Police Station at Kakching Moramba

Chingjol area at around 4.00am on Wednesday.

It is reported that the recovered items were formally seized at

around 6.20 am from the spot and handed over to Kakching

Police Station for further necessary action. It is further reported

that during the operation the said area was cordoned off and

searched was conducted.