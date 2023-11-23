28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Arms, ammunitions recovered at Kakching area

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 22: A Japan made 6 round revolver and two 36
hand grenade were recovered during a search operation

conducted by a combined team of commando unit, kakching
and one team of Kakching Police Station at Kakching Moramba
Chingjol area at around 4.00am on Wednesday.
It is reported that the recovered items were formally seized at
around 6.20 am from the spot and handed over to Kakching
Police Station for further necessary action. It is further reported
that during the operation the said area was cordoned off and
searched was conducted.

