Army officer saves lives of two boys in Nagaland

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 27: In a courageous and selfless act, an army officer stationed at Rangapahar Military Station, in Dimapur district of Nagaland, saved the lives of two young boys from drowning in the Dhansari River.

- Advertisement -

The incident occurred in the afternoon of October 27. Two boys, aged 5 to 6 years were playing near the riverbank when they accidentally fell into the deep and muddy water of the river. Despite their attempts to stay afloat, the currents pulled them downstream.

Major Vishavdeep Singh Attri, who was incidentally passing through the area, heard the cries of a woman and the boys’ crying for help. Without any hesitation and disregard to his personal safety, the brave officer sprang into action. He being, a trained swimmer, dove into the river and fought against the currents, slush and vegetation, to reach the struggling children. Displaying extraordinary bravery and determination, he managed to bring both boys safely to shore.

The boys suffered no serious injuries and were reunited with their grateful families. Local residents and eyewitnesses lauded Major Attri for his heroism and presence of mind, which prevented a potential tragedy.