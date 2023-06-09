Army Rescues Two Abducted By Armed Men In Manipur

IMPHAL, June 8 (NNN): Two persons abducted by armed men were rescued by the Indian Army who responded quickly on receiving the news on Thursday, according to police.

The two persons rescued safely by the Army have been identified as Loitonjam Kuber (54) of Kanto Sabal and Louriyam Nilakanta @ Sanathoi (23) of the same village.

Reports said that the armed men abducted the two men from Premnagar, a village close to the Leimakhong Army Camp under Sekmai police station of Imphal West district bordering Kangpokpi district where they went to collect paddy this morning.

Nilakanta is an auto-rickshaw driver and his auto-rickshaw was hired by Kuber to transport paddy from his abandoned house at Premnagar this morning, around 6.30 am.

As told by the two rescued persons to a local TV channel, two armed youths appeared all of a sudden and detained them while asking the reason behind their visit to the village.

After some minutes, a group of armed persons came down from the hill after the two youths contacted them over phone.

The armed miscreants took them to a house in a neighboring village where they were kept there with hands tied in the back with ropes and blindfolding them.

After sometime a team of Army reportedly from Leimakhong Army arrived there and rescued them. , they told the TV channel.