Army’s Spear Corps honours ex-servicemen at mega rally in Dimapur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Feb 12: Spear Corps of the Indian army on Wednesday honoured the ex-servicemen of the armed forces and Assam Rifles of Nagaland and Karbi Anglong district of Assam at a mega rally at Bhagat Singh stadium in Rangapahar military station, Dimapur.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, who was the chief guest of the rally, along with Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, GOC, Spear Corps, felicitated the war veterans, veer naris and their family members on the occasion.

Over 1,300 ex-servicemen, war widows, war veterans, and their family members attended the rally. Among them were, 16 war widows, four mothers and 33 war veterans, including a distinguished participant in the 1962 Indo-China war, 1971 Indo-Pak war and 1999 Kargil war.

Special medical devices, wheelchairs, walking sticks and hearing aids were distributed to the needy ex-servicemen, veer naris and war widows.

Comprehensive medical facilities, including ENT, orthopaedics, eye specialists, and dentists, were provided at the rally. Doctors and paramedical staff of the army, Assam Rifles and Dimapur district hospital provided consultations and medicines to the attendees.

The rally also provided the ex-servicemen community with all the necessary information on various government policies and welfare schemes besides making an effort to resolve their grievances related to pensions and various welfare schemes.

It further provided an opportunity for the ex-servicemen to reconnect with their military roots and share their experiences and concerns.

During his interaction with ex-servicemen, Rio acknowledged the sacrifices and unwavering commitment of the veterans for their pivotal role in nation-building.

“The unwavering dedication and service of our veterans have laid the foundation for the strength and security of our nation. This afternoon is our humble way of commemorating their invaluable contributions,” he said.

Rio donated Rs 5 lakh to the Spear Corps welfare fund as a token of honour.

