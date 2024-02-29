Army holds ex-servicemen rally in Senapati district

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 28: In continuation of its efforts to reach out to the veterans, the Indian Army organised an ex-servicemen (ESM) rally at Senapati on Wednesday.

The event received significant turnout of about 600 persons including, 500 veterans, nine Veer Naris, 48 widows and 21 dependents from Ukhrul, Kangpokpi, Tamenglong and Kamjong districts of Manipur. The rally was organised at facilitating the ESM community to register and resolve their grievances related to pension documentations and other anomalies.

Dedicated assistance booths to provide support and guidance on crucial matters including healthcare, pension anomalies and ECHS Polyclinic services were established in the rally which, also included a comprehensive range of facilities to address the unique needs and concerns of ESM attending the event. Furthermore, medical specialists and dental specialists from the Army and district civil hospital organized a medical camp to provide medical assistance and provision of medicines to the rally attendees.

Veterans, Veer Naris interacted with the GOC, Red Shield Division. The GOC conveyed gratitude to the veterans and their families for their sacrifices and services to the nation. He also appreciated the yeomen service by the ESM community to Indian Army during the prevalent security situation in Manipur. He also assured all participants of expeditious redressal of their issues.

Indian Army is committed to ensure that issues of veterans, Veer Naris and war widows, particularly in times crisis in the region are addressed in time bound manner despite the challenges posed by the present situation.