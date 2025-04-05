Arunachal: 3rd District Level Narco Coordination meeting

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, April 4: District Police, Upper Siang Yingkiong conducted 3rd District Level Narco Co-ordination (NCORD) meeting under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Upper Siang Talo Jerang at DC’s conference Yingkiong on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Presiding over the meeting DC –cum- Chairman NCORD Talo Jerang reviewed the action taken by the members as per the decision taken in last NCORD Meet and emphasized on intensifying the awareness programme at all sensitive locations on drug related matters in the district.

Taking serious note of poor network issue in Katan Sibum areas reportedly having maximum numbers of offenders under NDPS cases DC directed SDO (Telecom) to inspect the status of mobile towers already installed in the areas and to ensure to make it functional at earliest. In addition to it, he stated that non-availability of mobile network not only affecting local administration and Police for taking swift action to tackle drug related cases but it also affects the normal life of public in general.

Terming the students as the most vulnerable age to fall for drugs and other unwanted habits DC also instructed DDSE, Yingkiong to ensure that after opening new academic session, it should be ensure to provide orientation on ill effects of drug to all the Principals, Headmasters, and faculty members including staff besides arranging provision to keep special classes on ill effects of drug abuse and mental health to sensitize the students on health hazards of drug abuses in the school. Simultaneously, he also asked Dept of Women and Child to mobilize the CDPOs and Aganwadis to keep vigil on any suspects and continue to raise awareness on menace of drug abuse in their respective jurisdictions.

SP Upper Siang Token Saring, ADC Mariyang Nongkong Borang, DMO Gepeng Litin, DD ICDS i/c Ine Pertin, Sikiing Kojee Charitable Society Charperson Mity Jopir, MS –cum- Nodal Officer District De-Addiction Centre Yingkiong Karo Teng, DySP Gocham Sakter also spoke and apprised their views.

During the discussion, strengthening the steps to tackle drug free campaign in schools and vulnerable areas, orientation to teachers on ill effects of drug abuse across the district, screening of suspected persons, strict monitoring and checking inflow of drug abuse substances and streamlining of telecom services in highly vulnerable areas were discussed in details.