Meghalaya Government Launches ‘Drug Free Meghalaya App’ to Combat Drug Abuse

Shillong, June 26: The Meghalaya Government has taken a significant step in the fight against drug abuse by unveiling the ‘Drug-Free Meghalaya App.’ This innovative application aims to educate citizens about the detrimental effects of drugs while enabling them to report any information related to drug shipments or smuggling to the Meghalaya Police.

The app was officially launched on Wednesday by the Meghalaya Government, and it is designed to raise awareness about the harmful consequences of drug addiction among the public. It provides valuable information about the various types of drugs, their side effects, and the dangers associated with their consumption. Through this app, the government seeks to empower individuals with knowledge that can help prevent drug abuse and its devastating impact on individuals and communities.

Furthermore, the ‘Drug Free Meghalaya App’ includes a feature that allows users to report any suspicious activities or information related to drug trafficking or smuggling. This information can be shared directly with the Meghalaya Police, facilitating swift action against drug offenders and aiding in the dismantling of drug networks.

In conjunction with the launch of the app, the Meghalaya Government also handed over Drug Detection Kits to the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) team. These kits will enhance the capabilities of the ANTF in detecting and combating drug-related crimes. The initiative aims to strengthen law enforcement efforts against drug trafficking and ensure a safer and drug-free Meghalaya.

Several government officials and dignitaries attended the launch event, including Dr. Virendra Kumar, Meghalaya’s Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, and representatives from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The ‘Drug Free Meghalaya App’ is expected to play a crucial role in educating the public about the dangers of drug abuse and encouraging proactive citizen participation in reporting drug-related activities. It aligns with the government’s commitment to creating a society free from the grip of drugs and promoting the overall well-being and safety of the people of Meghalaya.

Citizens are encouraged to download and utilize the ‘Drug Free Meghalaya App’ to contribute to the collective effort in combating the menace of drug abuse and creating a healthier and drug-free Meghalaya.