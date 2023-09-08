Arunachal assembly passes amended GST Bill

ITANAGAR, Sept 7: The Arunachal Pradesh assembly on

Wednesday passed the Goods & Services Tax Bill, 2023 in its

amended form.

The Bill has 26 clauses amending various sections of the

Arunachal Pradesh Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 either for

inserting new provisions, substituting existing rules or omitting

some provisions.

Certain changes have been made in the APGST Act based on

recommendations made by the GST Council. These changes will

come into effect from October 1 this year, deputy chief minister

Chowna Mein said.

“It is mandatory on our part to amend the Arunachal Pradesh

Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 as done by the central

government and other state governments by enacting the

Arunachal Pradesh Goods & Services Tax (Amendment) Bill,

2023,” he said.

“GST is administered by both Centre and state and so any

change or amendment required in the Act has to be carried by

both central and state governments. The GST legislative

changes recommended by the GST Council and vetted by Union

Law ministry have been promulgated by Finance Act, 2023,” he

said.

All the states are required to amend their respective GST Act as

per the recommendations, Mein said.

The bill was tabled in the House on Monday by the deputy chief

minister.

Mein informed the House that the GST Council in its 50th and

51st meetings considered representation from various

associations on the issues regarding the taxability of casinos,

horse racing and online gaming and recommended making

certain amendments to the Central Goods and Services Tax Act,

2017. (PTI)