Arunachal assembly passes amended GST Bill

ITANAGAR, Sept 7: The Arunachal Pradesh assembly on
Wednesday passed the Goods & Services Tax Bill, 2023 in its
amended form.
The Bill has 26 clauses amending various sections of the
Arunachal Pradesh Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 either for
inserting new provisions, substituting existing rules or omitting
some provisions.
Certain changes have been made in the APGST Act based on
recommendations made by the GST Council. These changes will
come into effect from October 1 this year, deputy chief minister
Chowna Mein said.
“It is mandatory on our part to amend the Arunachal Pradesh
Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017 as done by the central
government and other state governments by enacting the
Arunachal Pradesh Goods & Services Tax (Amendment) Bill,
2023,” he said.
“GST is administered by both Centre and state and so any
change or amendment required in the Act has to be carried by
both central and state governments. The GST legislative
changes recommended by the GST Council and vetted by Union
Law ministry have been promulgated by Finance Act, 2023,” he
said.
All the states are required to amend their respective GST Act as
per the recommendations, Mein said.
The bill was tabled in the House on Monday by the deputy chief
minister.
Mein informed the House that the GST Council in its 50th and
51st meetings considered representation from various
associations on the issues regarding the taxability of casinos,
horse racing and online gaming and recommended making
certain amendments to the Central Goods and Services Tax Act,
2017. (PTI)