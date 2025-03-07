Arunachal Assembly introduces four Bills for better governance

ITANAGAR, March 6: The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Thursday introduced four Bills aimed at improving governance and administrative efficiency in the state.

Deputy chief minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the tax and excise portfolio, introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025 to amend the state’s Goods and Services Tax Act of 2017.

Mein, who also serves as the planning and investment minister, introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Arun Parivar Authority Bill, 2025.

The Bill seeks to establish a legal framework for good governance and ensure efficient, transparent and targeted delivery of public welfare benefits and services to residents.

Land management minister Balo Raja introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Bill, which seeks to amend the existing Arunachal Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 2003.

Additionally, water resources minister Biyuram Wahge introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Flood Plain Zoning Bill, 2025, which aims to regulate floodplain zoning of rivers in the state and address related concerns.

During the day, the Assembly paid tribute to former minister Medi Ram Dodum, who died on September 1 last year after a prolonged illness.

Leading the obituary reference on the inaugural day of the Budget session, Speaker Tesam Pongte expressed sorrow over Dodum’s demise, describing him as a veteran leader and a great philanthropist.

“With his passing, the state has lost a dedicated public servant and a man who deeply touched many lives,” Pongte said.

Born on August 5, 1955, Dodum’s political journey began in 1984 when he contested the Doimukh-Sagalee Assembly seat as an independent candidate. Though unsuccessful, he remained committed to public service.

He joined the BJP in 1986 before switching to the Congress in 1988, where he served as party secretary. In 1995, he successfully contested from Bameng Assembly constituency and was appointed deputy minister of horticulture under the Gegong Apang ministry.

In 1996, he was elevated to cabinet minister for horticulture and fisheries, a position he held until 1999.

Deputy chief minister Chowna Mein, participating in the obituary reference, praised Dodum’s passion for social work, stating that his legacy would inspire future generations.

Home minister Mama Natung acknowledged Dodum’s role in shaping social initiatives, noting that he was instrumental in framing the by-laws of the Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society in 1979.

Dodum is survived by three sons and three daughters. As a mark of respect, the Assembly observed a minute of silence and resolved to extend condolences to his bereaved family, praying for his eternal peace. (PTI)