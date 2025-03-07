15.9 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 7, 2025
type here...

Arunachal Assembly introduces four Bills for better governance

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, March 6: The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Thursday introduced four Bills aimed at improving governance and administrative efficiency in the state.

Deputy chief minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the tax and excise portfolio, introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025 to amend the state’s Goods and Services Tax Act of 2017.

- Advertisement -

Mein, who also serves as the planning and investment minister, introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Arun Parivar Authority Bill, 2025.

Related Posts:

The Bill seeks to establish a legal framework for good governance and ensure efficient, transparent and targeted delivery of public welfare benefits and services to residents.

Land management minister Balo Raja introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Bill, which seeks to amend the existing Arunachal Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 2003.

Additionally, water resources minister Biyuram Wahge introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Flood Plain Zoning Bill, 2025, which aims to regulate floodplain zoning of rivers in the state and address related concerns.

- Advertisement -

During the day, the Assembly paid tribute to former minister Medi Ram Dodum, who died on September 1 last year after a prolonged illness.

Leading the obituary reference on the inaugural day of the Budget session, Speaker Tesam Pongte expressed sorrow over Dodum’s demise, describing him as a veteran leader and a great philanthropist.

“With his passing, the state has lost a dedicated public servant and a man who deeply touched many lives,” Pongte said.

Born on August 5, 1955, Dodum’s political journey began in 1984 when he contested the Doimukh-Sagalee Assembly seat as an independent candidate. Though unsuccessful, he remained committed to public service.

- Advertisement -

He joined the BJP in 1986 before switching to the Congress in 1988, where he served as party secretary. In 1995, he successfully contested from Bameng Assembly constituency and was appointed deputy minister of horticulture under the Gegong Apang ministry.

In 1996, he was elevated to cabinet minister for horticulture and fisheries, a position he held until 1999.

Deputy chief minister Chowna Mein, participating in the obituary reference, praised Dodum’s passion for social work, stating that his legacy would inspire future generations.

Home minister Mama Natung acknowledged Dodum’s role in shaping social initiatives, noting that he was instrumental in framing the by-laws of the Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society in 1979.

Dodum is survived by three sons and three daughters. As a mark of respect, the Assembly observed a minute of silence and resolved to extend condolences to his bereaved family, praying for his eternal peace. (PTI)

10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Two cadres of banned outfit arrested in Manipur

The Hills Times -
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park 10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March 10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback 8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise