Arunachal athletes shine at National Taekwondo Championship

GUWAHATI, Oct 20: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has congratulated Khinsan Wangsu and Margam Karbak for their remarkable achievements at the 40th National Senior Kyorugi and 13th National Poomsae Taekwondo Championship 2024 held at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry, a press release said on Sunday.

In a post on the micro-blogging site X, Khandu expressed pride in the athletes, who both won bronze medals in their respective categories.

“Stars of Arunachal Pradesh! Congratulations to Khinsan Wangsu and Margam Karbak on winning Bronze at the 40th National Senior Kyorugi & 13th National Poomsae Taekwondo Championship 2024. Proud of your achievements,” the Chief Minister stated.

The championship, a prestigious event in the Taekwondo calendar, showcased top athletes from across the country, and the success of Wangsu and Karbak has been celebrated as a significant milestone for the state.