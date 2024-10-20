27 C
Guwahati
Sunday, October 20, 2024
type here...

Arunachal athletes shine at National Taekwondo Championship

In a post on the micro-blogging site X, Khandu expressed pride in the athletes, who both won bronze medals in their respective categories.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 20: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has congratulated Khinsan Wangsu and Margam Karbak for their remarkable achievements at the 40th National Senior Kyorugi and 13th National Poomsae Taekwondo Championship 2024 held at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry, a press release said on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

In a post on the micro-blogging site X, Khandu expressed pride in the athletes, who both won bronze medals in their respective categories.

“Stars of Arunachal Pradesh! Congratulations to Khinsan Wangsu and Margam Karbak on winning Bronze at the 40th National Senior Kyorugi & 13th National Poomsae Taekwondo Championship 2024. Proud of your achievements,” the Chief Minister stated.

The championship, a prestigious event in the Taekwondo calendar, showcased top athletes from across the country, and the success of Wangsu and Karbak has been celebrated as a significant milestone for the state.

Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season
Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Police seize heroin worth Rs 6 cr in Amingaon drug...

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India 10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers 8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies 10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season