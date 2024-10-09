Arunachal Athletes Set to Shine at Asian Pencak Silat Championship in Uzbekistan

HT Digital

Wednesday, October 9: A seven-member contingent from Arunachal Pradesh has embarked on a journey to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to compete in the prestigious 8th Senior Asian Pencak Silat Championship, scheduled to take place from October 10 to October 16, 2024. The contingent, which represents a significant milestone for Arunachal Pradesh, includes athletes who will compete in various categories of Pencak Silat, a traditional Indonesian martial art that has grown in popularity across Asia and beyond.

- Advertisement -

The General Secretary of the North East Pencak Silat Federation, Kipa Takar, introduced the athletes who will be competing in the championship. Among the participants are Meta Pao, Damsop Tungi, Likha Oum, Sonam Lamrah, Biki Yatang, Likha Aku, and Tai Taling. These talented individuals left Arunachal Pradesh on October 7, heading first to New Delhi before departing for Tashkent. Their participation in the championship is not only a personal achievement but also a point of pride for Arunachal Pradesh, as they represent the region and India on the international stage.

Takar explained that this competition is a crucial part of the official calendar for Pencak Silat, overseen by respective international governing bodies. For these athletes, the championship serves as an opportunity to prove their skill and determination. Winning a medal in this event will open doors to even greater opportunities, including the chance to represent India at future international competitions like the World Pencak Silat Championship.

This is a historic moment for the athletes from Arunachal Pradesh. It is the first time that players from the state have been selected to represent India in the Senior Asian Pencak Silat Championship. Of the 40 Indian participants, eight hail from Arunachal Pradesh, with seven already on their way to Uzbekistan to compete.

Takar expressed immense pride in the achievements of the Arunachal Pradesh Pencak Silat Association. He emphasized the hard work and dedication of the athletes, who have overcome numerous challenges in their journey toward representing the country. Despite the lack of a formal training center in the region, the athletes have demonstrated exceptional performance, which has earned them their place in the competition. Takar explained that without a proper training facility, preparation for such a prestigious event becomes much more difficult, yet the athletes have managed to rise above these limitations.

- Advertisement -

Their qualification for the Asian Championship comes on the heels of an outstanding performance at the Senior Pencak Silat Championship held in Odisha earlier this year. Their success there served as the springboard for their participation in this international event, and the athletes are now ready to compete at an even higher level, with the hope of bringing medals back to their home state.

In conclusion, Takar made an earnest plea to the state government, urging them to provide support in establishing a dedicated Pencak Silat training center in the state’s capital, Itanagar. He pointed out that the establishment of such a center would significantly boost the development of the sport in the region, allowing future athletes to train in better conditions and compete at higher levels. A dedicated training facility would not only benefit aspiring athletes but would also contribute to Arunachal Pradesh’s growing reputation as a sporting hub.

The athletes from Arunachal Pradesh are now preparing to showcase their skills on the international stage. With determination, talent, and the hopes of their state and country resting on their shoulders, they are ready to give their best performance at the 8th Senior Asian Pencak Silat Championship.