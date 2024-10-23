27 C
Arunachal Taekwondo athletes shine at National C’ship, secure 7 medals

The state's contingent secured 2 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze medals at the prestigious event, marking a major milestone for Taekwondo in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 23: In a significant achievement for the state’s sporting community, Arunachal Pradesh athletes have brought home a remarkable haul of medals from the 40th National Senior Kyorugi and 13th National Poomsae Taekwondo Championship 2024, held in Puducherry, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on Wednesday.

The state’s contingent secured 2 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze medals at the prestigious event, marking a major milestone for Taekwondo in Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in a post on the micro-blogging site X, hailed the athletes for their outstanding performance, expressing pride in their success.

He wrote, “A massive boost for Taekwondo in Arunachal Pradesh!”, highlighting the state’s growing presence in the sport at the national level.

He also extended special congratulations to Chello Marry and Akash Kumar Ram, who not only earned medals but also qualified for the upcoming National Games 2025.

The Chief Minister further praised the dedication of the coaches and all the medalists for their hard work and determination, encouraging them to “keep up the tempo” as they continue to represent Arunachal Pradesh with pride.

“Special kudos to Chello Marry and Akash Kumar Ram for qualifying for the National Games 2025. Shoutout to all the medalists and coaches for their hard work and winning spirit. Keep up the tempo!”, the Chief Minister added.

