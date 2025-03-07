Arunachal Cabinet approves 3 major policy to enhance horti, agri & tourism sectors

The policy will help to fund for sectoral development and promote convergence

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, March 6: Arunachal Pradesh government has approved three major policies to enhance the state’s horticulture, agriculture and tourism sector.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday.

“The state cabinet has approved three important policy which include the Arunachal Pradesh Horticulture Policy 2025-35, the New Agriculture Policy – Arunachal Pradesh 2025-35, and the Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Policy 2025-30. These policies incorporate modern interventions, strategic roadmaps, and substantial budgetary support to drive growth,” an official statement quoted Parliamentary Affairs & Education minister PD Sona as saying.

He said that the policy will help to fund for sectoral development and promote convergence.

Sona further said that the Kiwi Mission will get a boost as the state is the highest producer of Kiwi in India.

Commenting on the Spice Mission, the minister opined that the Arunachal Pradesh Spice Mission has tremendous scope of promotion and development.

“The Arunachal Medicinal & Aromatic Plants (MAP) will get another boost as this would harness the untapped potential for large scale cultivation of AYUSH based industries in the state. At the same time it will help and empowered the women and young farmers of state and help in sustainable development and climate resilient horticulture,” he added.

Besides this, the state government given its nod to New Agriculture Policy which introduces updated strategies with new concept and challenges to enhance productivity, promote mechanized farming, and ensure sustainability. It aims to expand agricultural land through land terracing and convert Jhum cultivation into permanent farming.

“The policy will help in extending irrigation facilities and promoting water harvesting and conservation,” the minister said.

He further said that it will increase agricultural productivity by supplying certified seeds and planting materials, better extension services through KVKs, promoting multi cropping technique and adopting modern techniques.

“The Policy shall be for the period of 2025-35. While preparing the Policy, the officials have travelled to the districts for interaction with the district level Officers, KVKs, PRI members, farmers, SHGs & FPOs etc. The Directorate of Agriculture has also provided inputs and information for preparing the Policy document. The draft of the Policy document was forwarded to the stake holders and their opinions and suggestions obtained,” he stated.

Lastly, while speaking The Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Policy 2025-30, the minister said that it focuses on holistic tourism development by enhancing infrastructure, connectivity, strengthening road networks, eco-friendly accommodations, and digital tourism platforms.

“It will be promoting Niche Tourism Segments – Eco-tourism, Adventure Tourism, Spiritual & Pilgrimage Circuits, Farm Tourism, and Wine Tourism,” he said.