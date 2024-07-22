Arunachal CM and his Meghalaya counterpart discuss speedy progress of Northeast

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 22: Meghalaya Chief Minister and the National President of the National People’s Party (NPP) Conrad Sangma, visited Itanagar on Sunday to enhance relationships and promote unity within the party in the Northeast region.

Sangma also met his Arunachal counterpart Pema Khandu to deliberate on the progress of the Northeast region.

Sangma emphasized the NPP’s commitment to supporting CM Khandu’s administration, stating that collaboration would lead to enhanced development and prosperity in the states.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sangma wrote: “Called on Hon’ble Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu ji during my visit to Itanagar today. Had the privilege to discuss on issues concerning cooperation and collaboration for fostering growth and development in Northeast region.”

Khandu reciprocated his Meghalaya counterpart’s gesture to write on X, “Shri Sangma Ji is a versatile personality and visionary. He is deeply connected to the grassroots and is working very hard for the all-round, inclusive development of the state.”

Delighted to have met my dear friend & Hon CM of Meghalaya, Shri @SangmaConrad Ji.



Delighted to have met my dear friend & Hon CM of Meghalaya, Shri @SangmaConrad Ji.

Shri Sangma Ji is a versatile personality and visionary. He is deeply connected to the grassroots and is working very hard for the all-round, inclusive development of the State. pic.twitter.com/v5zt0dr3CW — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 21, 2024

During his two-day visit, CM Sangma conducted multiple meetings with party MLAs over the course of his two-day visit, with a focus on strengthening the party’s strategies and reaching a consensus on key policy matters.

He further emphasized the significance of unity and collaborative action in advancing the party’s agenda.