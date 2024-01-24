12 C
Arunachal CM inaugurates projects in Mariyang Geku constituency

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 23: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday inaugurated several development projects in the Mariyang Geku assembly constituency in Upper Siang district.

He also laid the foundation stone of several development projects in the constituency on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that these projects will pave the way for speedy development in the Mariyang Geku assembly constituency.

“Paving the way for progress!

Inaugurated and laid foundation stone for various projects at Mariyang Geku in the gracious presence of Hon MP Shri @TapirGao Ji; Hon Min Shri @libang_aloJi and Hon MLAs Shri Kanggong Taku Ji, Shri @OjingBJP Ji, Shri @moyong_kaling Ji and Shri @KentoJini Ji,” said Arunachal Pradesh MP Pema Khandu on ‘X’.

“These projects are the stepping stones towards building a progressive, inclusive and developed Arunachal Pradesh,” he further said on ‘X’.

Khandu inaugurated the Sidum Mouling micro-irrigation project, irrigation canal from Sipi River to Yumge Sarol and Halaromiang WRC Field, sub-division office of AE WRD Mariyang, road from Geku to Katan, Pobe administrative circle and extension of circuit.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also laid the foundation stones of a road in Mariyang township, multipurpose community hall in Damro, a road from Mindi-Yorbe to Govt Model College in Geku, a road from NH-513 in Padu to HQ Katan circle and a road to Peki-Modi.

