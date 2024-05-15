Arunachal: DSP rank officer arrested on charges of sexual assault

HT Digital,

Itanagar, May 15: A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from Arunachal Pradesh has been apprehended on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl, as per reports.

The arrest transpired through a coordinated operation involving the Assam Police, Arunachal Pradesh Police, and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport on Wednesday.

The arrested officer has been identified as Bulang Marik, serving as a DSP in Arunachal’s IRBN. Marik allegedly had involvement in a case concerning the sexual assault of a minor, prompting his reported flight to Delhi to evade authorities.

Sources suggest that Marik had been residing discreetly in Delhi. However, on May 13, he was apprehended upon his arrival at the LGBI airport in Guwahati after boarding a flight from Delhi.

Marik faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The Assam Police has transferred the implicated DSP to the Arunachal Police for further legal proceedings and investigation into the matter.