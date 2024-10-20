24 C
Guwahati
Sunday, October 20, 2024
type here...

Arunachal education minister bats for merging schools with low enrolment

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, Oct 19: Merging state-run schools with low enrolment will solve most of the problems in the public education system, Arunachal Pradesh’s education minister Pasang Dorjee Sona said.

The minister, who is on a tour to review the follow-up of the ‘Chintan Shivir’, said the merging of schools should be done as per the availability of infrastructure, land and accessibility to basic amenities through a pragmatic approach.

- Advertisement -

“Our vision is to provide quality education to every child from elementary level itself by clubbing and merging primary level schools, and provide quality infrastructure and better human resources, besides other interventions,” Sona said on Friday while visiting Yingkiong, the headquarters of the Upper Siang district.

The education department conducted a three-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ in August. During the meeting, stakeholders discussed strategies for providing quality education to every child in the state.

“We started a mission to reach out to people in every district of the state and know their ideas and ground situations so that there is no hindrance during the implementation of the programmes,” Sona said.

He said the clubbing of schools needs to be taken up on a mission mode for the brighter future of the students.

- Advertisement -

Advisor to the education minister Mutchu Mithi said that instead of quantity the focus is on improving the quality of education in the state.

Upper Siang’s deputy director of school education Duhon Tekseng, in a representation to the minister, sought more teachers, science stream for Mariyang Government Higher Secondary School, renovation of schools and teachers’ quarters.

Sona had in July told the assembly that over 600 schools have been closed down or merged with other schools in the state.

Arunachal Pradesh has over 2,800 government-run lower primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary schools. There are over 7,600 regular teachers and more than 5,900 ISSE (Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan teachers).

- Advertisement -

There is a shortage of 414 trained graduate teachers (TGTs), and 186 PGTs in the state, including in Maths and Science, officials said. (PTI)

Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season
Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

NGH’s farmers, producer groups receives Cheques under FOCUS

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India 10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers 8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies 10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India Explore The Charm Of Shillong During The Cherry Blossom Season