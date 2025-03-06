Arunachal: Fodder Bank at vibrant village Zemithang

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, March 5: A significant step towards supporting livestock farmers in extreme winter conditions was taken with the inauguration of a Fodder Bank at Vibrant Village Zemithang recently.

The initiative was inaugurated by Dr Sanjay Kumar, chairman, Agricultural Scientist Recruitment Board (ASRB), New Delhi, in the presence of deputy commissioner, Tawang, Kanki Darang, Dr Kadirvel G, ICAR-Agricultural Technology Research Institute, Zone-VI, Guwahati, Deewan Mara, CO, along with senior officers and local villagers.

The Fodder Bank aimed to ensure adequate fodder supply for livestock during extreme cold winters, supporting farmers in maintaining the health and productivity of the animals. Addressing the gathering, Dr Sanjay Kumar emphasised the importance of livestock care and urged farmers to treat them with the same concern as human beings. He also advised KVK scientists to focus on producing seedlings suited to the local climate and to collaborate with the army and state departments for the benefit of farmers.

Furthermore, Kumar encouraged farmers to explore secondary agriculture, including mushroom cultivation, vermicomposting, and the cultivation of sea buckthorn, to enhance their income and agricultural sustainability.

On this occasion, essential agricultural inputs such as vermi beds and seeds were distributed to farmers and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) from various villages. An exhibition stall was also organized by KVK Tawang, showcasing innovative agricultural practices and technologies to support local farming communities.

This initiative marked a progressive step towards strengthening the agricultural and livestock sectors in Zemithang and empowering farmers with sustainable solutions for extreme climatic conditions.