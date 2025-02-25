16 C
Tawang launches targeted mental health interventions under NMHP

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Feb 24: In a significant step toward strengthening mental health services, the District Counselling Centre, Tawang, under the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP), launched a comprehensive initiative titled “Targeted Interventions for Anxiety Disorders, Stress, Depression, PTSD, and General Mental Health,” an official statement said on Monday.

The initiative aims to enhance accessibility to psychological care, promote awareness, and provide effective mental health interventions across Tawang District, it added.

The launch event, held at the DC Conference Hall, Tawang, was inaugurated by Kanki Darang, Deputy Commissioner, in the presence of Dr. Rinchin Neema, District Medical Officer (DMO), Dr Sangey Thinley, District Programme Officer (NMHP), along with other vertical programme officers, Medical Officers-in-Charge (MO ICs), Health & Wellness Officers (HWOs), Nursing Officers (NOs), and other healthcare staff.

Organised by the District Health Society (NMHP), Tawang, the event demonstrated the district’s strong commitment to mental health advancement.

According to the statement, the key objectives of the Initiative are to expand mental health interventions for individuals suffering from anxiety, depression, PTSD, and stress-related disorders, strengthening community outreach and awareness to reduce stigma around mental health issues, enhancing healthcare infrastructure to ensure access to professional counseling and medical support, collaborating with local healthcare professionals and organizations to ensure effective program implementation.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang emphasised the importance of addressing mental health challenges and ensuring that support is readily available to those in need.

He highlighted that mental well-being is essential for overall community development and encouraged people to seek help without hesitation.

Dr. Rinchin Neema, DMO, reiterated the district’s commitment to improving mental healthcare services and ensuring that individuals experiencing mental health difficulties receive timely assistance.

The initiative marks a progressive step in the district’s ongoing efforts to build a more resilient and mentally healthy society.

“With this launch, Tawang takes a proactive approach in addressing mental health challenges and fostering a supportive environment for all”, the statement concluded.

