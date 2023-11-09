21 C
Friday, November 10, 2023
Arunachal gears up to welcome FIFA president Gianni Infantino at 2024 Santosh Trophy finals

HT Digital,

Itanagar, Nov 9: Arunachal Pradesh is preparing to host FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the final round of the esteemed Santosh Trophy, scheduled for February to March 2024.

The state’s Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, shared his excitement on Twitter, thanking the All India Football Federation and Kalyan Chaubey, President of the All India Football Federation and Joint Secretary of the Indian Olympic Association, for their efforts.

The Santosh Trophy, one of India’s oldest and most celebrated football tournaments, will see top teams from across the country vying for victory. The attendance of the FIFA President lends global importance to the event.

Gianni Infantino, a Swiss national, is a prominent figure in international football governance. His career path reflects his skills, professionalism, and ambition in serving international sports governing bodies.

Prior to his presidency at FIFA, Infantino served as the general secretary of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). Infantino’s ascend to FIFA’s top position came under unusual circumstances.

He was initially a substitute candidate for the FIFA presidency, stepping up following the suspension of Michel Platini, the former UEFA president and football icon. Platini, who was expected to succeed Sepp Blatter as FIFA president, faced a crippling ban from all football activities.

