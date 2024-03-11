Arunachal gets state data centre

ITANAGAR, March 10: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday inaugurated the State Data Centre (SDC) at the civil secretariat, marking a significant step towards facilitating high-end data services for the government.

A data centre serves as a physical location housing computing machines and related hardware equipment, including servers, data storage drives, and network infrastructure, essential for IT systems.

This cutting-edge centre, powered by green hydrogen-based fuel cell technology, offers several advantages, including backup power supply during outages, data replication for disaster recovery, temperature-controlled environments to prolong equipment lifespan, and enhanced security measures to ensure compliance with data regulations, officials said.

“Having a own data centre will enable high-end data services, which will directly benefit the state government for storing data application, websites, inter-departmental information exchange and e-file system,” Khandu said after inaugurating the centre.

The chief minister added that as of now, the state government is spending a lot of money on development of IT infrastructure which is being managed on cloud service basis, but with the introduction of the SDC in the state, the expenditure would be reduced to some extent.

“SDC will directly reduce the dependency of the state on National Information Centre (NIC),” Khandu said and added that the SDC would provide efficient and faster implementation of various IT projects in the state.

“As we have digitised most of the departments and offices for speedy delivery of services and transparency, we need a huge space for data storage. The IT and communications department has wonderfully built the state-of-the-art centralised data centre that will save us a significant amount of money,” the chief minister added. (PTI)