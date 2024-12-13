Arunachal governor calls for multi-pronged efforts to eliminate TB by 2025

ITANAGAR, Dec 12: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (retd) on Thursday called for a multi-pronged efforts to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) from the state by 2025.

During a meeting with state health commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain to review the implementation of the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP), Parnaik emphasised the need to double patient support, utilise technology and better diagnostic tools, and explore new drugs to eradicate TB.

- Advertisement -

The governor stressed that the special 100-day campaign, recently announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, should become a mass movement in the state, according to a communiqué from Raj Bhavan.

Parnaik, who has adopted several TB patients from seven districts as part of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, urged political leaders, government officials, and community leaders to adopt TB patients as well.

“With the collective effort of all Arunachalese, the state can eliminate TB,” he said.

He also appealed to medical officials to reach out to affected people and initiate treatment promptly.

- Advertisement -

Highlighting the state’s low population, he expressed confidence that health officials would be able to achieve a ‘TB Mukt Arunachal’.

The governor also called on corporate houses to participate in the Abhiyan and provide crucial support to TB patients, the communiqué added. (PTI)