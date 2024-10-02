Raj Bhavan Leads Cleanliness Drive for ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ in Arunachal

HT Digital

Wednesday, October 2: Raj Bhavan in Arunachal Pradesh has shown its commitment to the national cleanliness initiative, “Swachhata Hi Seva,” by organizing a significant cleanliness drive across the state capital’s key sectors on Tuesday. This event, which was carried out in the ‘B’, ‘A’, and ‘P’ sectors of the capital, is part of the ongoing efforts to contribute to the Centre’s mission of a cleaner and healthier India.

- Advertisement -

The drive was led by Darade Sharad Bhaskar, Secretary to the Governor, with full participation from the officials and staff of the Governor Secretariat, along with support from other departmental staff. Together, they worked to rid the designated areas of plastic waste, scattered debris, and overgrown shrubs, enhancing the cleanliness and overall appeal of the sectors.

The cleanliness initiative was also organized in conjunction with the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Governor Lt General K T Parnaik took the opportunity to address the officials during the drive, encouraging them to take personal responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean. He emphasized that it is essential for every citizen to not only contribute to a cleaner environment but also to take pride in maintaining hygienic conditions in their homes, communities, and public spaces.

Governor Parnaik, who interacted with the participants at Raj Bhavan following the drive, lauded the foresight behind the Swachh Bharat Mission. He pointed out that the initiative is a visionary effort by Prime Minister Modi aimed at fostering a healthy and strong India. According to the Governor, maintaining clean surroundings is not just a civic duty but a part of Indian culture. He stressed that the habit of keeping areas clean should become second nature to everyone.

The Governor commended the efforts of the officials and staff for their active role in the cleanliness drive, reinforcing the importance of collective action in achieving the goals of the national mission. He advised all participants to adopt a mindset of positivity and accountability, ensuring that homes, roads, and common areas remain free of litter and garbage. This, he noted, is key to maintaining a healthy and beautiful environment for all.

- Advertisement -

The event at Raj Bhavan was not just about the physical act of cleaning but also about raising awareness of the need for sustainable cleanliness practices. Governor Parnaik’s words served as a powerful reminder that the Swachh Bharat Mission goes beyond periodic clean-up drives; it is about changing mindsets and instilling a culture of cleanliness that becomes an integral part of daily life. By embedding these values, the Governor believes that the cleanliness campaign can have a lasting impact, fostering a healthier and more responsible society.

This cleanliness drive is a testament to the continued efforts being made by various government institutions and communities across India to uphold the principles of Swachh Bharat. In Arunachal Pradesh, Raj Bhavan’s active participation serves as an inspiring example for other sectors and regions to follow. The message is clear: cleanliness is not just a government initiative, but a responsibility that each citizen must embrace.

As part of the broader Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, similar activities are being carried out across the country, engaging citizens in efforts to clean their surroundings and take ownership of their public spaces. In the case of Arunachal, this recent drive at Raj Bhavan highlights the commitment of the state’s leadership and its officials to supporting the mission’s long-term goals.

Through such collective efforts, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan continues to make strides in promoting a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable environment across India.