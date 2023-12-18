15.8 C
Guwahati
Monday, December 18, 2023
Arunachal Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik, CM Pema Khandu mourn former MLA’s death

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, Dec 17: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik and chief minister Pema Khandu on Sunday mourned the death of former MLA Yumsen Matey, who was gunned down by a suspected militant in Tirap district a day before.

While condoling the death of the former Congress legislator, Parnaik said those responsible for the attack will be brought to book.

The governor said in the demise of Matey, the state lost a social activist who made immense contributions in various capacities.

A suspected militant shot dead Matey at Raho village in Tirap district where he had gone for some personal work on Saturday.

The district police along with Assam Rifles have launched a search operation to find the culprit, officials said.

“I am deeply anguished at the demise of Matey and strongly condemn the horrific act. My deepest condolences to the family and I assure that the state government stands firmly with them in this moment of grief,” Khandu said in a social media post.

Police have been asked to expedite investigations and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book at the earliest, the chief minister added.

Assembly speaker PD Sona also mourned Matey’s demise.

In a statement on Sunday, Sona condemned the incident and called for a comprehensive investigation.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Matey during this difficult and challenging period. May his soul find eternal peace,” Sona added.

Matey was elected MLA from Khonsa West assembly constituency on a Congress ticket in 2009. He joined the BJP in 2015 and earlier this year, declared his willingness to contest the assembly polls in 2024. (PTI)

