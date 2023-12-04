Arunachal govt working to preserve, promote cultural heritage: Minister

ITANAGAR, Dec 3: The Arunachal Pradesh government is

working towards preservation, promotion and documentation

of the rich cultural heritage of various tribes of the state

through a proper cultural policy, cultural affairs minister Tabe

Tedir said.

Inaugurating the Arunachal chapter of Indian National Trust for

Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) here on Saturday, the

minister said the state is a treasure trove with as many as 26

major tribes and more than 100 sub-tribes with diverse culture

and traditions of their own.

He said that research works for preservation and promotion of

the cultural heritage would greatly benefit the state.

Expressing his happiness on inaugurating the INTACH Arunachal

chapter, the minister said that government is taking various

steps for proper documentation of all tangible and intangible

cultural heritages of all major tribes.

The cultural affairs minister said all the museums in the state

would be digitized very shortly.

“In order to preserve the local dialects, the state government

has introduced dialects of twelve tribes as third language in

schools curriculum up to class 8,” he said and urged INTACH to

take specific steps to preserve those dialects which are on

verge of extinction.

Tedir said all necessary support have been provided to include

the Thembang village in West Kameng district and Apatani

Cultural Landscape, Ziro in UNESCO world heritage sites and

many more including, Bhalukpong Fort at Paya and Tameshwari

Temple Bhismak Nagar are in offing to get enlisted in the world

heritage site list.

INTACH director Capt (Retd) Arvind Shukla said INTACH, set up

in 1984 is India’s premier heritage conservation organisation,

dedicated to preserve and conserve the environment to

revitalise India’s intangible heritage, besides fostering

awareness and appreciation of its vast multi-faceted cultural

heritage.

He said involvement of citizen towards cultural conservation is

pertinent, as government alone cannot protect the heritage

and expressed the need to strengthen the Arunachal chapter, in

the state through collaboration with various stakeholders for

comprehensive documentation of oral traditions, cultural

designs, culturally significant sites. (PTI)