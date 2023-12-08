Arunachal Guv hints on action against militancy

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 7: Arunachal Pradesh governor Lt Gen (retd) KT Parnaik on Thursday stated that action will soon be initiated against militancy in the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking to media persons in Longding, the Arunachal Pradesh governor said that planning is underway to put an end to militancy in the state.

Parnaik said that he engaged in discussions with the Arunachal Pradesh government on the matter.

“I have spoken with the state authorities on the matter (militancy). Planning is underway to address the issue,” the Arunachal Pradesh governor said.

He added: “A solution on the matter will be achieved soon.”

Notably, Arunachal Pradesh governor Lt Gen (retd) KT Parnaik made this statement during his two-day visit to the Tirap-Changlang-Longding (TCL) area.

The TCL area of Arunachal Pradesh has been a hot-bed of crimes and its dense jungles and terrain provide perfect cover to rebels belonging to different militant groups of the Northeast many years now.