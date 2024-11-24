NSCN-IM survives till date despite conspiracy: Leader

DIMAPUR, Nov 23: One of the top NSCN-IM leaders, Rh Raising, a ‘member of collective leadership’ of the organisation, talked about how the NSCN survived till today inspite of attacks and plans by traitors and by various other forces to destroy the organisation.

He also talked about the Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015, saying that it is one of the “options” where India and Nagas can meet”.

In a statement issued recently, Rh Raising said, “We all talk of unity and solution: NSCN talks of unity and solution, The state politicians talk of unity and solution, The civil society organisations talk of unity and solution, The Church leaders talk of unity and solution. The Naga intellectuals talk of unity and solution The factions talk of unity and solution. Even the Indian leaders talk of unity and solution, but the sage says unity and solution are not the issues, the heart of the matter is the basis of unity and solution”.

- Advertisement -

The NSCN-IM leader also said that the Naga people led by the past leadership created a political situation for a political solution, but that finest opportunity was murdered by a few Naga traitors in the name of the so-called 16- point agreement. However, the agreement was condemned and rejected by the Naga people, he added.

Rh Raising then said the Naga people again created another conducive atmosphere for political talks. Thus, the first ceasefire agreement was signed on September 6, 1964 for political talks. But talk failed as both the parties took their respective rigid stands, he pointed out. In order to find an amicable solution R. Suisa worked out an option for a solution called ‘Suisa’s proposal.’ It was a kind of solution which is transitional to the final goal, Rh Raising said. But it was rejected by the hardliners to be regretted later. Before long, they brought the infamous Shillong Accord of November 11, 1975, Rh Raising added.

The statement then said, “However, the Naga people under the dynamic leadership of Isak and Muivah continued the movement under the banner of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim.

After forty years of confrontations, the government of India and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim finally signed the historic Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015”.

According to Raising, the Framework Agreement also says that the Nagas and India will coexist as two entities, but the Nagas will not merge with India. “There will be a joint defence in the event of invasion on Nagalim by any external forces. The Nagas will be using the Indian passport with Naga nationality/Indian for a certain period of time. There will be a joint venture in the case of drilling oil in Nagalim. But Nagas will exercise their sovereign power in the matter of their own affairs,” Raising added.

He also said that the Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015, “recognizes the unique history of Naga independence; the sovereignty of the Nagas, the identity of the Nagas, the territory of the Nagas, and the integration of all Nagas areas”. According to the NSCN-IM leader, the Framework Agreement also talks about peaceful coexistence of the two entities sharing sovereign power.

In the past, according to Raising, the Indians and the Nagas took diametrically opposite stands so that the parallel lines saw no meeting point.

The Framework Agreement is one of the options where India and Nagas can meet, he said. It will guarantee the future of the Nagas and strengthen the security of India, Raising stated. The Framework Agreement is the kind of solution the two parties have been looking for, he also said. It is one of the options for a solution, but never a roadblock, the NSCN-IM leader added. It will be a great mistake on the part of the Indian and Naga leaders who interpret the Framework Agreement from Indian constitutional perspective, Raising further said. “The problem is political which calls for a political solution. It is never a constitutional problem of India,” he added.

Since the government of India has recognized the sovereignty of the Nagas, no one can twist its interpretation, he said. Flag and constitution are the composite materials of sovereignty. Sovereignty without flag and constitution is a form without contain, the NSCN-IM reasoned.

“Our chief negotiator Mr. Th. Muivah said a solution without a flag and constitution would be unacceptable to the Naga people. Solution without the Naga flag and constitution would be a repetition of the past mistakes,” Raising stated.

He then said, “This battle will decide our future. We cannot afford to lose it. If we lose this battle – our land, our identity, our culture, our literature, our history, our politics, our religion, our future and everything of us will fall from us. That will be an irreparable loss for the Nagas. For the Nagas, it is a do or die battle. Our survival strategy lies in resistance to the aggressors or we perish”.

The NSCN-IM leader also said enemies in the form of Naga traitors tried to finish the NSCN, but “we survived by his grace”. Enemies in the name of Khaplang tried to liquidate the Naga revolutionary patriots, but “we survived by his grace,” Raising also said. Enemies in coalition with the enemies of the Naga people tried to uproot the NSCN, but “we survived by his grace,” he further said.

- Advertisement -

Again, enemies of all hues have started forming coalition forces to give a final blow to the NSCN, but “we will stay the course in the name of the Lord, God of the Nagas,” the NSCN-IM leader also said. “We cannot run away from our country, from our people and from our God. We do not fear any power because the mighty name of the Lord is with us”.

The NSCN-IM leader then concluded by saying, “Let us looks up to the Lord and rebuilds our faith. Victory of a battle is decided by the Spirit of the Lord, neither by might nor by power of man. Ours is the Lord’s battle”. (NNN)