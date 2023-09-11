NSCN-IM appeals Nagas to stand by ‘Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015’

DIMAPUR, Sept 10: Notwithstanding the slow progress of
Indo-Naga political talks, the NSCN-IM is determined to
keep the tempo going by organising consultative
meetings of tatars (Members of Parliament of the NSCN-
IM), kilonsers (ministers of the organisation) and
deputy kilonsers, steering committee and executive
steering committee members of all regions and keep
abreast of any development on the ongoing Naga
political issue.
On September 8, 2023, Joint Parliamentarians
Consultative Meeting of the southern zone of the NSCN-
IM was held at Ecological Park, Mayangkhang, Senapati
district, according to the NSCN-IM.
During the meeting, the core issue of Framework
Agreement of August 3, 2015, was brought forth before
the members as they stood up in unison to stand by
“Framework Agreement” and with the coherent voice
shouted “No Naga flag no solution” “No Constitution no
solution” “Under Indian Constitution no solution”, a
press communiqué from the NSCN-IM issued to Newmai
News Network recently, said.
Maj (Retd) Kewe Mero, Kilo Kilonser (home minister of
the organisation), in his keynote address, said this is the
time to stand strong and resolute and understand
together the prevailing development from proper
perspective, the press release said. He reminded the
members never to forget the hard achievements of Indo-
Naga political talks ever since it started after the
ceasefire in 1997 where Nagas have firmly asserted their
historical and political identity after negotiating its way
to get official recognition of the government of India on
the”unique history of the Nagas and situation” and
followed by the historic “Framework Agreement of
August 3, 2015” and the critical importance to stand by it
no matter what circumstances we may have to face, the
statement also said.
Zhehoto Awomi, Chaplee Kilonser (finance minister of
the organisation), fervently appealed to members how
NSCN should reflect unity at all times taking into
consideration how the Naga political movement was run
under the banner of “Nagalim for Christ”. He also
stressed on how NSCN members should maintain moral
integrity and discipline in all respects in order to guard
the image of NSCN as the bona fide Naga national
organisation fighting for the political rights of the Nagas,
the press note added.
Jongpong Sashi, kilonser, Education, called upon the
members not to lag behind in introspection and examine
where they stand, if they are giving hard and soul for the
Naga national cause. He called upon the members to
work fearlessly but in closeness with God as nothing
good can be achieved without God in our everyday
struggle, the press statement further added.
Meyong Phom, member, Collective Leadership, called
upon the members to realise how the Naga nation wants
them to be righteous leaders to face the huge task at
hand and how God has been with the Nagas when solid
political foundation was laid with the signing of the
historic Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015, the
NSCN-IM statement also said.
He pointed out that NSCN-IM today is facing aggressive
forces to drive the Naga solution away from Framework
Agreement. “This requires rededication of commitment
from all members to Collective Leadership, NSCN and
supports them to take the Nagas towards the desired
goal”. He quoted from the Holy Bible to drive home the
point, “Righteousness exalts a Nation but sin condemns
any people,” (Psalm 14:34). With this he called upon
members to give importance to qualities of
righteousness in order to make God happy to help find
Naga political solution, the press release added.
Lieut Gen(Retd) VS Atem, VC, Collective Leadership,
welcoming the big turned out of the members from all
regions of southern zone, impressed upon the members
that “we all have to bear all the inconveniences as the
Naga issue matters to all at this turning point of Naga
history when the Indo-Naga political talks is at critical
stage”. With this he asked the members to exercise
responsibility as serving the Naga nation is not without
sacrifices.
Gen Atem quoted from the records of Naga history
mentioning the names of two Prime Ministers of India,
Jawaharlal Nehru and Morarji Desai who are critical of
the Naga political issue and made disparaging remarks
with their crude manners and how Nagas proved them
wrong for their “irresponsible recklessness”, the
statement further said.
According to Gen Atem, the political resoluteness of the
Naga political struggle is the driving force that has taken
us this far. Nagas after the declaration of Naga
Independence on August 14, 1947 launched a peaceful
movement as they boycotted the Indian general election
consecutively, in 1952 and 1957. Nagas refused to join
the Union of India when more than 500 princely states
joined the Union of India. He hit on the point that Naga
political struggle has come this far because Nagas have
the political courage to assert their rights, the press
release further stated.
Taking reference to the present context, Gen Atem said,
“We have to stand upright as history will judge us how
we stand up for our rights”.
