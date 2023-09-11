NSCN-IM appeals Nagas to stand by ‘Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015’

DIMAPUR, Sept 10: Notwithstanding the slow progress of

Indo-Naga political talks, the NSCN-IM is determined to

keep the tempo going by organising consultative

meetings of tatars (Members of Parliament of the NSCN-

IM), kilonsers (ministers of the organisation) and

deputy kilonsers, steering committee and executive

steering committee members of all regions and keep

abreast of any development on the ongoing Naga

political issue.

On September 8, 2023, Joint Parliamentarians

Consultative Meeting of the southern zone of the NSCN-

IM was held at Ecological Park, Mayangkhang, Senapati

district, according to the NSCN-IM.

During the meeting, the core issue of Framework

Agreement of August 3, 2015, was brought forth before

the members as they stood up in unison to stand by

“Framework Agreement” and with the coherent voice

shouted “No Naga flag no solution” “No Constitution no

solution” “Under Indian Constitution no solution”, a

press communiqué from the NSCN-IM issued to Newmai

News Network recently, said.

Maj (Retd) Kewe Mero, Kilo Kilonser (home minister of

the organisation), in his keynote address, said this is the

time to stand strong and resolute and understand

together the prevailing development from proper

perspective, the press release said. He reminded the

members never to forget the hard achievements of Indo-

Naga political talks ever since it started after the

ceasefire in 1997 where Nagas have firmly asserted their

historical and political identity after negotiating its way

to get official recognition of the government of India on

the”unique history of the Nagas and situation” and

followed by the historic “Framework Agreement of

August 3, 2015” and the critical importance to stand by it

no matter what circumstances we may have to face, the

statement also said.

Zhehoto Awomi, Chaplee Kilonser (finance minister of

the organisation), fervently appealed to members how

NSCN should reflect unity at all times taking into

consideration how the Naga political movement was run

under the banner of “Nagalim for Christ”. He also

stressed on how NSCN members should maintain moral

integrity and discipline in all respects in order to guard

the image of NSCN as the bona fide Naga national

organisation fighting for the political rights of the Nagas,

the press note added.

Jongpong Sashi, kilonser, Education, called upon the

members not to lag behind in introspection and examine

where they stand, if they are giving hard and soul for the

Naga national cause. He called upon the members to

work fearlessly but in closeness with God as nothing

good can be achieved without God in our everyday

struggle, the press statement further added.

Meyong Phom, member, Collective Leadership, called

upon the members to realise how the Naga nation wants

them to be righteous leaders to face the huge task at

hand and how God has been with the Nagas when solid

political foundation was laid with the signing of the

historic Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015, the

NSCN-IM statement also said.

He pointed out that NSCN-IM today is facing aggressive

forces to drive the Naga solution away from Framework

Agreement. “This requires rededication of commitment

from all members to Collective Leadership, NSCN and

supports them to take the Nagas towards the desired

goal”. He quoted from the Holy Bible to drive home the

point, “Righteousness exalts a Nation but sin condemns

any people,” (Psalm 14:34). With this he called upon

members to give importance to qualities of

righteousness in order to make God happy to help find

Naga political solution, the press release added.

Lieut Gen(Retd) VS Atem, VC, Collective Leadership,

welcoming the big turned out of the members from all

regions of southern zone, impressed upon the members

that “we all have to bear all the inconveniences as the

Naga issue matters to all at this turning point of Naga

history when the Indo-Naga political talks is at critical

stage”. With this he asked the members to exercise

responsibility as serving the Naga nation is not without

sacrifices.

Gen Atem quoted from the records of Naga history

mentioning the names of two Prime Ministers of India,

Jawaharlal Nehru and Morarji Desai who are critical of

the Naga political issue and made disparaging remarks

with their crude manners and how Nagas proved them

wrong for their “irresponsible recklessness”, the

statement further said.

According to Gen Atem, the political resoluteness of the

Naga political struggle is the driving force that has taken

us this far. Nagas after the declaration of Naga

Independence on August 14, 1947 launched a peaceful

movement as they boycotted the Indian general election

consecutively, in 1952 and 1957. Nagas refused to join

the Union of India when more than 500 princely states

joined the Union of India. He hit on the point that Naga

political struggle has come this far because Nagas have

the political courage to assert their rights, the press

release further stated.

Taking reference to the present context, Gen Atem said,

“We have to stand upright as history will judge us how

we stand up for our rights”.

